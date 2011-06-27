  1. Home
  2. MINI
  3. MINI Convertible
  4. Used 2017 MINI Convertible
  5. Used 2017 MINI Convertible John Cooper Works
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2017 MINI Convertible John Cooper Works Consumer Reviews

More about the 2017 Convertible
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Convertibles for sale
List Price
$31,000
Used Convertible for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

JCW

JCW Driver, 07/07/2017
John Cooper Works 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Love , love this car. I bought a JCW and it's clearly a car for people who love to drive. My previous car was an Audi TDI that was bought back by Audi as part of the diesel gate. I looked into a new GTI but they're made in Mexico, not buying a German car made in Mexico. I contemplated buying another Audi but wanted to try something completely different this time. There is nothing practical about this car. It's really just a two seater with an average size trunk. Other two seaters are just too small for my height (over6'). It gets good mpg but the tank is too small. The most disappointing thing about the purchase was the buying process. There is only one MINI dearer in my city and it's either pay their price or don't and they only had one JCW conv. . I was able to negotiate a little off their price but according to Edmunds I still paid too much. I have had the car for three months and have had no problems. Although I am really enjoying this car and have no serious complaints right now I'm sorry to say but it will probably be my only MINI purchase. Next time I go back to another German car.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Convertibles for sale

Related Used 2017 MINI Convertible John Cooper Works info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles