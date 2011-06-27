Used 2017 MINI Convertible John Cooper Works Consumer Reviews

JCW Driver , 07/07/2017 John Cooper Works 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Love , love this car. I bought a JCW and it's clearly a car for people who love to drive. My previous car was an Audi TDI that was bought back by Audi as part of the diesel gate. I looked into a new GTI but they're made in Mexico, not buying a German car made in Mexico. I contemplated buying another Audi but wanted to try something completely different this time. There is nothing practical about this car. It's really just a two seater with an average size trunk. Other two seaters are just too small for my height (over6'). It gets good mpg but the tank is too small. The most disappointing thing about the purchase was the buying process. There is only one MINI dearer in my city and it's either pay their price or don't and they only had one JCW conv. . I was able to negotiate a little off their price but according to Edmunds I still paid too much. I have had the car for three months and have had no problems. Although I am really enjoying this car and have no serious complaints right now I'm sorry to say but it will probably be my only MINI purchase. Next time I go back to another German car.