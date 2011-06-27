Used 2017 MINI Convertible Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Convertible
Cooper S 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$53,988*
Total Cash Price
$28,406
Cooper 2dr Convertible (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$42,510*
Total Cash Price
$22,367
Convertible John Cooper Works
John Cooper Works 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$53,988*
Total Cash Price
$28,406
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Convertible Cooper S 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$911
|$939
|$966
|$994
|$1,025
|$4,835
|Maintenance
|$373
|$3,285
|$1,594
|$3,800
|$2,793
|$11,845
|Repairs
|$618
|$944
|$1,017
|$1,096
|$1,180
|$4,855
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,537
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,745
|Financing
|$1,528
|$1,228
|$909
|$569
|$206
|$4,440
|Depreciation
|$6,707
|$3,195
|$2,812
|$2,493
|$2,236
|$17,443
|Fuel
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,763
|$1,816
|$1,871
|$8,824
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,336
|$11,355
|$9,114
|$10,820
|$9,362
|$53,988
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Convertible Cooper 2dr Convertible (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$717
|$739
|$761
|$783
|$807
|$3,807
|Maintenance
|$294
|$2,587
|$1,255
|$2,992
|$2,199
|$9,327
|Repairs
|$487
|$743
|$801
|$863
|$929
|$3,823
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,210
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,374
|Financing
|$1,203
|$967
|$716
|$448
|$162
|$3,496
|Depreciation
|$5,281
|$2,516
|$2,214
|$1,963
|$1,761
|$13,735
|Fuel
|$1,309
|$1,348
|$1,388
|$1,430
|$1,473
|$6,948
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,501
|$8,941
|$7,176
|$8,520
|$7,372
|$42,510
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Convertible John Cooper Works John Cooper Works 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$911
|$939
|$966
|$994
|$1,025
|$4,835
|Maintenance
|$373
|$3,285
|$1,594
|$3,800
|$2,793
|$11,845
|Repairs
|$618
|$944
|$1,017
|$1,096
|$1,180
|$4,855
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,537
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,745
|Financing
|$1,528
|$1,228
|$909
|$569
|$206
|$4,440
|Depreciation
|$6,707
|$3,195
|$2,812
|$2,493
|$2,236
|$17,443
|Fuel
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,763
|$1,816
|$1,871
|$8,824
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,336
|$11,355
|$9,114
|$10,820
|$9,362
|$53,988
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 MINI Convertible in Virginia is:not available
