Used 2018 MINI Clubman Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Get the S
Owned new clubman for 6 months after deciding between Mini Cooper S 4 door, Honda Civic, Audi A3, & Honda Accord. We went with the Clubman for the handling, storage capacity in the back, ergonomic rear doors, and the allure of being part of owning a Mini. Within the first 30 days started feeling buyers remorse due to incredible sluggish acceleration and even in "sport" mode the car lacks power (lack of horsepower almost felt dangerous in traffic and especially entering highways), which made us wishing we would've paid more for the S model. We went back to the dealership to trade it in and they wanted 35% less than what we paid (we knew there would be depreciation), but the dealership elaborated that Mini halted production of the Clubman for several months because they were unsure if they should keep producing the car because customers were veering more towards Mini Coopers or Countryman models. They also said that the value depreciated because of poor demand & potentially high cost of parts. We walked hoping that we would grow closer to the car. The car has an excellent cabin-feel, handles incredibly well, and the sunroof(s) are an amazing feature that make the cabin feel much bigger. During a snowstorm the car slid off the road and the suspension got ripped apart... I firmly believe most cars would've survived the wreck, but the tiny parts got mangled from the impact. We purchased a Mini Cooper S for the handling and speed. The regular Clubman is just too boring and doesn't seem like a car that Mini wants to continue making.
Great Little Go Kart
Before you purchase a Mini Cooper, You need to know that underneath the quirky exterior of the new Mini's is a BMW! They are also not cheap cars. They are compact upscale small cars. They are extremely fun to drive, they are quick, and very nimble!
