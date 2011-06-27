Estimated values
1999 Mercury Villager Sport 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,463
|$2,103
|$2,416
|Clean
|$1,336
|$1,920
|$2,214
|Average
|$1,082
|$1,555
|$1,810
|Rough
|$828
|$1,190
|$1,406
Estimated values
1999 Mercury Villager 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,382
|$2,013
|$2,323
|Clean
|$1,262
|$1,838
|$2,129
|Average
|$1,022
|$1,489
|$1,740
|Rough
|$782
|$1,139
|$1,352
Estimated values
1999 Mercury Villager Estate 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,627
|$2,159
|$2,416
|Clean
|$1,486
|$1,972
|$2,214
|Average
|$1,203
|$1,597
|$1,810
|Rough
|$921
|$1,222
|$1,406