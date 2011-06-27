  1. Home
1999 Mercury Tracer Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • A high-tech engine and overall solid feel make this an excellent entry-level Mercury.
  • Interior roominess, especially for rear seat passengers, is lacking even for a compact car.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The Tracer has been Mercury's bread-and-butter car since it replaced the Lynx model in 1988. Think of it as the car that brings consumers into the Mercury family. The Tracer's low price, decent reliability and above average crash test scores have consistently offered recent college grads and young families an attractive set of American wheels.

After a major redesign in 1997, the Tracer has seen only minor upgrades in '98 and '99. The one and only engine is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with overhead-cam and split port induction. Each intake port is fed by two intake manifold runners. This design allows for maximum efficiency and performance at both low and high rpm. It helps the Tracer make 110 horsepower at 5,000 rpm while still being classified as a low emissions vehicle (LEV) in the state of California.

One-piece body construction, a cross-car beam and stiffer stabilizer bars give Mercury's smallest car the confidence young buyers enjoy when traveling along winding roads or cruising at highway speeds. An Integrated Control Panel combines stereo and climate controls for a more efficient use of dash space.

Striking a more mature chord, the latest Tracer has fewer cut-lines and a more polished demeanor than previous models. We find this ironic considering how much fun the new one promises to be. In the end, we feel that the Tracer is a real winner; no more increased blood pressure when merging with freeway traffic, no more shaking like a willow when driving over uneven pavement. Mercury has done a fine job bringing this car up-to-date and we are starting to see quite a few of these latest generation Tracers on the road.

1999 Highlights

The Tracer gets a new sport wagon model to help extend its appeal to young buyers. The LS Sport Wagon model comes standard with leather seating surfaces and 15-inch wheels. Other changes include a standard interior trunk release on all sedans. A remote keyless entry and AM/FM cassette player is standard on LS models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Mercury Tracer.

4.4
17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

It grows on you
wardwoo,01/10/2009
I bought this car from the dealership my brother works for. He found and researched it for me, decided it was a decent choice for my current situation. Thank you bro! It's already payed for itself in more ways than one. Great buy for the money and reliable as can can be. No problems so far other than the check engine light (duh, check everything and if nothing's wrong ignore it, it's just a new light on your dash) great gas mileage, decent handling, gets through snow awesome for some reason (have a 5- speed) and can do a 1 turn on a one way street (or side walk) get it? Don't feel wronged if you purchase one. Just check your fluids and you'll be fine, just like any maintenance car work.
Great Car
borgward,06/09/2009
My girlfriend bought it on her own. I was very impressed from the beginning. She gave it to me after 3 years when she bought a Toyota Corolla as the Tracer was no longer available. The interior and exterior still look almost brand new. 5 speed manual. 28 MPG once, 45 MPG once, 34 to 37 in town. I get 39mpg at 75 to 85 MPH w/AC on the Hwy. 170000+ miles. The repairs have been power steering hose, recommended timing belt replacement and recently the alternator. Oh After we had the car 1 day the r headlamp receptacal had to be replaced, and replaced 2 more times. The headlight housings started turning opaque after the first year. Would like station wagon w/5 speed manual.
ugh, this car
rayne,08/16/2009
Ok, i've had this car for a few years now, engine wise, short of alternator and serpentine belt, no problem. Gets good mileage on highway, starts when ye need it to, maybe a little grumpy about it in the winter, but starts. body wise, problem problem problem, to the point of safety issue, and i mean brakes. My emergency brake gets fixed (at different garages) a couple times a year, it hangs up, locks the tire, breaks, etc. Most recently my other brakes froze up, causing yet another expensive repair. If you have a thousand a year to spare to keep this car in safe running condition, go for it.
It's been my baby
Sarah,01/18/2010
This was also my first car...I've had it for about four years now. I agree with all of the other positive reviews. This car has been almost totally reliable and have had few and far fetched problems with it. Overall its been a great car!
Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
