Used 1999 Mercury Tracer for Sale Near Me

No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Tracer Reviews & Specs

No matching inventory found.

There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mercury Tracer searches:

There are no pages to show
  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Tracer
  4. Used 1999 Mercury Tracer

Consumer Reviews for the Mercury Tracer

Read recent reviews for the Mercury Tracer
Overall Consumer Rating
4.417 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
  • 5
    (53%)
  • 4
    (29%)
  • 3
    (18%)
It grows on you
wardwoo,01/10/2009
I bought this car from the dealership my brother works for. He found and researched it for me, decided it was a decent choice for my current situation. Thank you bro! It's already payed for itself in more ways than one. Great buy for the money and reliable as can can be. No problems so far other than the check engine light (duh, check everything and if nothing's wrong ignore it, it's just a new light on your dash) great gas mileage, decent handling, gets through snow awesome for some reason (have a 5- speed) and can do a 1 turn on a one way street (or side walk) get it? Don't feel wronged if you purchase one. Just check your fluids and you'll be fine, just like any maintenance car work.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mercury
Tracer
Full transparency. No surprises.
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to

Related Mercury Tracer info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings