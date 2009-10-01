Used 1999 Mercury Tracer for Sale Near Me

I bought this car from the dealership my brother works for. He found and researched it for me, decided it was a decent choice for my current situation. Thank you bro! It's already payed for itself in more ways than one. Great buy for the money and reliable as can can be. No problems so far other than the check engine light (duh, check everything and if nothing's wrong ignore it, it's just a new light on your dash) great gas mileage, decent handling, gets through snow awesome for some reason (have a 5- speed) and can do a 1 turn on a one way street (or side walk) get it? Don't feel wronged if you purchase one. Just check your fluids and you'll be fine, just like any maintenance car work.

