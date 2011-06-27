Used 1993 Mercury Topaz Sedan Consumer Reviews
The Workhorse for Commuters
I bought this as a get to work vehicle. It has NEVER left me on the side of the road, and this morning, only has front bumper damage after a fender bender collision with a 2008 Nissan Frontier in the rear side tire as it passed in front of me. My damage is minimal...less than the truck. No one hurt and it drove away. So, it is pretty durable! Get 24-26 mpg in commuter driving, and closer to 30 mpg on the highway. Good headroom, decent radio, solid heating and cooling. Just a solid "clunker" that you can rely on, while you are driving past new cars breaking down and be without a car payment. If you find one out there, probably a good gamble to fix up and commute with!
Best Beater
Bought it for $50 from a guy moving out of state, and put a $20 turn signal switch in it. For almost 4 years i have been shifting gears at 5500 RPM, hiting 100+ MPH, hitting deer (not intentionally) and jumping things. I have put off-road lights on the hood and roof. It will not die and i have beaten it mercilessly. It gets 27 MPG at 75 MPH. Surprisingly roomy (i'm 6'2".) No rust.
I Love My Lil' Mercury Topaz!
I bought this car at the begining of March, and all I have had to do was get an oil change, front end alignment and some new tires. Everything else is pretty spiffy. It's a '93 and it only had 112,xxx original miles on it. It's also super reliable I've driven it from Washington through Oregon, Idaho,and Utah then back an had no problem whatsoever and that was a 3,000 mile trip.
Worst I've ever owned
I'm tired of throwing $ into this hunk of junk. It is these kinds of cars that lead to the decline of the U.S. auto industry. Water pump went out at 60 K. Tie rod replaced at 65 K as well as needing a new balancer which requires dropping the engine enough to replace it. Fan overloaded the computer which lead to the fan not working, therefore the radiator blew. Fan, computer & radiator $450. Power window regulator gears in front doors shot and needed replaced. Last but not least, the AC pump seal shot. I will not fix this as it is about a $900 repair; which is the blue book of the car. All of this before 76,000 miles. Fix or Repair Daily. You better believe it.
Changed too many parts
I changed windshield, whole front suspension, back springs, battery, radiator, water pump, rear bumper, all window motors bad. I need to change the transmission but too expensive.
