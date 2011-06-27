Used 1993 Mercury Topaz Coupe Consumer Reviews
Topaz
This car is the most exciting car that a man/woman can drive. It's handling is good and inerior and exterior is strong, and you know when you drive it you dont have to have any worries.
Classic piece of junk
This is probably one of the worst cars on the road. It's been full of maintenance problems and leaks. Currently the entire floor is rusting out (there are some big holes) yet the body has no rust, go figure.
One very well built car
This is a very good car for anyone looking for an inexpensive used car. I had one for 8 years, and it was running extremely well with 250,000 miles when I was rear ended by a semi in it. The car held up better in a severe car crash than any of the newer smaller imports ever would have. This car is extremely well made! Exceptionally safe. It has a ton of room, it's very comfortable to drive, and if you get the manual transmission, very fun to drive with great gas millege.
Too much work but run's like a champ!
Well when I first got it I had to get a new water pump. The fan didn't work an the passenger door doesn't open from outside. The front window leaks in the corner. And the air conditioner doesn't work through the vents. I got a cracked head and got it back like six months later. Then I had to get a new starter and radiator, a new fan and I have had some fuel pumps. I put three on in one year. But here lately it's been getting me back and forth to work and it's got a good stereo system in it. But it's been a rough journey In the last year. But it had 40 some odd thousand miles on it. Now it's got 80 something on it and rust pretty bad. But what can I say gets me from point A to point B running like a champ.
Good cheap car
My Topaz has been passed from about 3 family members and now has 125,000 miles and is still surprisingly going. That's just a simple, no frills, inexpensive way to commute.
