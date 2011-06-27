Used 2000 Mercury Sable Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great investment with 117,700 miles bamagal , 02/05/2006 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought this car from a dealer with 27,000 miles mid-2001 (was formerly a program car). It is a V6 24-valve DOHC and have used regular gas since purchase. Good fuel economy, as it always averaged 23-25 mpg. The engine is a powerful V6, with faster take-off than the other V8 vehicle that I drive; it never hesitates. This car is comfortable for travel, and, has always been reliable - fun to drive too. The power seat and adjustable pedal controls make it easy to find just the right comfort spot behind the steering wheel. Have never had any regrets about this purchase. Report Abuse

Heavy Like a Tank, Cushy like a Sofa! mwj12487 , 05/24/2012 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I purchased this vehicle when in a financial crisis last year, with only a cash budget of about $3000. When purchased, this car had already about 90k on the clock. With the 90k, I was very impressed at how "new" it felt to drive. Steering was precise, acceleration was more than decent, handling was very good considering it's huge girth. Now, having put MANY highway miles on it, only after one year it's around 150k. In that time, I only have had to buy tires, break pads, and of course oil changes with Mobil 1. What can I say, still drives like it did, when it was "new", emm, well you get the point.

Unexpectedly Amazing! mwj12487 , 02/03/2012 9 of 10 people found this review helpful To begin, let me explain that I purchased this vehicle in haste, in August of 2011. My Sable had 102k on the clock, and had some exterior signs of a earlier collision, but the interior was clean, and the motor sounded well. I jumped in. After only about a week I realized how peppy the 3.0 V6 is. I was very much accustomed to the thriftiness of 4 cylinder cars, but when I began regularly driving the Sable I was not only impressed but satisfied. The ride is comfortable for all shapes and sizes of drivers. The reliability is better than that of a newer Audi I have previously owned. The gadgets are sparce and simple, but they are reliable as well and easy to use. Now at 139K- no problems.

It's been a good car. KO , 04/11/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I purchased this vehicle my soph. year of college (9/04) with 71k miles for $5,000 from an older couple. I put on new tires, bigger rotors and pads and drove this vehicle across the country a few times without a single problem. It now has 123,000 miles and it's still going strong. It's a comfortable, and reliable ride for commuting. It has a lot of standard features, and the vulcan engines will easily run 300k- 400k with regular oil changes. If you can find one of these vehicles with a good service record, I would recommend buying.