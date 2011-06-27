  1. Home
Used 1994 Mercury Sable Sedan Consumer Reviews

Peice Of Junk!!

ClevelandDUDE, 05/22/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Never buy a Ford or a mercury Sable, only if its the SHO model Ford Taurus. I bought my mercury sable about 3 years ago with 40,000 miles on it. It ran perfectly at first, than 10,000 miles later the transmissions went out on it. So now i bought a 1995 Ford Taurus SHO,I really enjoy it because the motor is made by Yamaha and the tranny is too. Believe me, if u want a headache and alot of stress than buy a Mercury Sable!!

Report Abuse

selling my sable

tuf, 05/09/2004
0 of 2 people found this review helpful

i bought my 3.8L with 100,000 miles and with no ac - after going through half of the winter i realized there is no heat either. when i tried to get it fixed they said there was a leak in the head gasket that would cost me almost what i paid for the car. now starting the car is a problem because its probably burning oil(tons of smoke pouring out the exhaust and smells awful). temp gauge keeps fluctuating even after new thermostat was put in. it does poor in the rain and even worse in the snow.

Report Abuse

Mom's Beater Renewed

Tar171, 06/22/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I got this car from my mother with 140k as a hand me down. so I like say before I get into detail that my mother beats the crap out of cars. So now for my review. I have blown the stock head gasket on my car twice so I have since gotten some aftermarket heavy duty gaskets, new brake, exhaust, cooling, a/c, aftermarket stereo system, suspension, fuel injection system. Rebuilt 3.8 engine. Rebuilt transmission w/ upgrades for a total of about 10 grand. Since upgrades I've had a one slight problem with the temp gauge fluctuating but thats due to the fact thats its a 3.8 on a 3.0 cooling system (plans for aftermarket fan upgrade in works) other then that I have no more problems after 20,000 miles.

Report Abuse

Good Car

Stephanie, 08/16/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought my car used with 89,000 miles on it. It now has 148,000 miles. I have had to get major repairs on the a/c and some bolts and things only twice, other than routine maintenance, (tires, oil changes etc. and replacing the battery twice in the past 7 years) I have had a very good experience with this car. When I bought it, it cost me $4,000. 00. It took $13.00 to fill the gas tank. Now it costs $35 to fill the gas tank. It is a good car to take on road trips. The sun has done a job on the hood paint.

Report Abuse

94 Mercury Sable

Sammyjos, 05/19/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I've had this car for 100,000 miles through out my high school and college days. It was towed 3 times, went through 4 starters, 2 fuel pumps, and left me stranded twice. I wouldn't buy this vehicle if it has over 100,000 miles. Otherwise, it's a good car. The power is great, good pickup, and room on the inside is plentiful.

Report Abuse
