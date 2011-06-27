Used 1990 Mercury Sable Wagon Consumer Reviews

Eve , 08/13/2006

I've owned this car for 9 years now, bought it in 97 with 96,000 miles on it and used it a lot for camping trips through the years. At 240,000 miles now it just now started breaking down with major mechanics problems. It was THE most reliable car I ever owned. Recent mechanical works were: waterpump & thermostat, wheelbarrings, front & rear breaks & lines, starter, alternator, muffler sytem. Biggest issues now are catalytic converter, flywheel, power steering and fuel injector going out, but that after nearly 1/4 million miles and the car is 16 yrs. old. The paint job is gone and it has some rust by the doors. This car has never seen a garage in it's life. It was built to last and that it did.