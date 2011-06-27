Used 2006 Mercury Monterey Minivan Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
04 mercury monterey

millerfam0128, 04/23/2014
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I just had my monterey for I think 4 years. It was on 04 loaded model. I loved it!! My kids loved it!! didn't have any major problems with it and drove it from NJ to Florida each year. I bought it used and it was in great condition. I recently just had a terrible car accident and rolled it and all. It was amazing my whole family of 5 walked away. No one could believe it!! That car saved our lives!! I'm now trying to find another one used.

Not bad, my wife likes it!

Family of 7!, 10/18/2008
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

This was the first new vehicle we had ever bought outright. Previously we had leased all our vehicles. I told my wife she could pick out any van she wanted and load it up with any options she wanted. She picked the Monterey because of its looks mostly. But the cooled leather seats helped too! Plus, the huge rebates made the cost come down to like $25,000 for a van that stickered over $32,000.

read before buying!

jersey montery owner, 12/14/2006
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

We bought our Monterey during the "employee Pricing" campaign late last summer. Since then we have had several minor and major problems forcing us back to the dealership and to try to deal with Mercury direct. During our first extended trip, the LR wheel valve stem (obviously defective from the start as we only had about 800 miles at the time) went and we fought to have the resulting tire damage fixed by Merc to no avail. Gas mileage is extremely poor and I believe Ford/Merc are the only ones w/o a 60/40 split rear seat. We are now fighting turn signal switch issues and had to have a leak in the rear hatch fixed twice! TaKe a long hard look before buying!

Bad MPG!

jfturf, 08/23/2006
0 of 3 people found this review helpful

It's very average and the gas mileage (13 mpg city) is horrendous. Poorly placed cup holder for driver, poorly designed center console, too expensive for what it is. 3rd row seat is very close to the floor and is only suitable for small children. Even a small adult would have his knees in his mouth sitting back there.

Ultra Luxury = Mercury Monterey

Chris , 12/20/2005
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

My 2006 Mercury Monterey it absolutely awesome it has a smooth shifting powerful 4.2L V6 with 263 pounds feet of torque it really moves this van and it get about 23 MPG which is great for such a heavy van and it has great safety rating all 5 stars and one 4 star and this is wonderful but that doesnt surprise me Mercury has always done great in the crash tests and everything is all power on this van you just press a button and the doors open and it has a luxurious interior a stylish exterior with some sporty features and i just love this van its great i highly recommend this Mercury to anyone who wants a highly refined reliable minivan with so many luxury features

