Used 2006 Mercury Monterey Minivan Consumer Reviews

04 mercury monterey millerfam0128 , 04/23/2014 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I just had my monterey for I think 4 years. It was on 04 loaded model. I loved it!! My kids loved it!! didn't have any major problems with it and drove it from NJ to Florida each year. I bought it used and it was in great condition. I recently just had a terrible car accident and rolled it and all. It was amazing my whole family of 5 walked away. No one could believe it!! That car saved our lives!! I'm now trying to find another one used. Report Abuse

Not bad, my wife likes it! Family of 7! , 10/18/2008 1 of 2 people found this review helpful This was the first new vehicle we had ever bought outright. Previously we had leased all our vehicles. I told my wife she could pick out any van she wanted and load it up with any options she wanted. She picked the Monterey because of its looks mostly. But the cooled leather seats helped too! Plus, the huge rebates made the cost come down to like $25,000 for a van that stickered over $32,000. Report Abuse

read before buying! jersey montery owner , 12/14/2006 1 of 2 people found this review helpful We bought our Monterey during the "employee Pricing" campaign late last summer. Since then we have had several minor and major problems forcing us back to the dealership and to try to deal with Mercury direct. During our first extended trip, the LR wheel valve stem (obviously defective from the start as we only had about 800 miles at the time) went and we fought to have the resulting tire damage fixed by Merc to no avail. Gas mileage is extremely poor and I believe Ford/Merc are the only ones w/o a 60/40 split rear seat. We are now fighting turn signal switch issues and had to have a leak in the rear hatch fixed twice! TaKe a long hard look before buying! Report Abuse

Bad MPG! jfturf , 08/23/2006 0 of 3 people found this review helpful It's very average and the gas mileage (13 mpg city) is horrendous. Poorly placed cup holder for driver, poorly designed center console, too expensive for what it is. 3rd row seat is very close to the floor and is only suitable for small children. Even a small adult would have his knees in his mouth sitting back there. Report Abuse