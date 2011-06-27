Used 2009 Mercury Milan Sedan Consumer Reviews
1 Year of Ownership Update
It has been a year now since I purchased my 09 Milan. I have logged only 4,500 miles to date, and (so far) no major issues. I will say that the transmission labors a bit to shift out of first gear when it is cold outside. But is fine once warmed up.It does get on my nerves a bit. My absolute MAJOR complaint is with the headrests in this car! Almost unbearable! I notice all of the Ford products have adapted to this design.I will not purchase another Ford product next year if they are not changed. Other than the two issues I have stated,the car is very good! Mileage is in the mid 20's per gallon. I rarely use it on long trips due to the uncomfortable headrests! It gives me a pain in the neck!
Better than the Japanese Imports
Super styling cues. I love the 17" multi-spoke alloys. Lots of trunk space, especially when you fold flat the back and passenger front seats. Mercury has really raised the bar with quality materials. Love the Microsoft Sync, 6 disc in-dash CD changer, Sirius satellite radio, and all the bells and whistles you would pay extra for in other vehicles in its class.
Love it!
I have had my 09 Milan for 3 months. We have taken one long trip in it. The rest of the time has been spent driving within 50 miles of home. Right now I am getting 30.4 mpg with a cruising range of over 500 miles. With employee pricing and rebates, I was able to buy this awesome vehicle for less than $20,000. We live in the country so Sirrus radio is wonderful since we can't always pick up a good radio station.
L/M is back with a high quality car
I picked up my Milan Premier (V-6 FWD) about two weeks ago and cant say enough positive things about it. The ride is very controlled and smooth with just the right amount of steering wheel tension. Turning into a parking space is controlled, easy and tight. I got 24.6 MPG on my first tank of about 65% highway travel. Both interior and exterior fit and finish is excellent. The SYNC voice command system is exceptional. All vehicles should have it to make hands free cell calling mandatory. Its just safer for everyone with your eyes on the road.
Great basic sedan
Well, I turned in the lease of my 06 Lincoln Zephyr and purchased an 09 Milan Base model with auto transmission. A very good basic sedan and the 4 cyl gets great mileage. After driving a fully loaded Lincoln for 3 years it's hard to go to a base model, however, I don't do the driving I used to. The car is fine for what I need, however, the headrests are very uncomfortable! Why they changed them I'll never know! I had no problem with the ones on my Lincoln. Hopefully, I can switch them out! I've had the car for 2 weeks and I still haven't put gas in it! Great basic no frills transportation.
