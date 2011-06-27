Used 2009 Mercury Mariner Consumer Reviews

Transmission problems VIC , 09/23/2010 33 of 34 people found this review helpful We bought this car in august 2009. We have taken it to the dealer in 3 different occasions for transmission problems. The first time they said they had to reprogram the computer. The second time they said they had a recall and they had to reprogram the computer again. This week we took it in again and they said they can fix the problem since they cannot reproduce the problem while testing it. This is the worst car we ever owned. The rpm jump to 6000 in the highway, the car basically stops working and you have to get out of the highway to avoid an accident. This happens randomly. Once you stop and restart the car it runs without problems. This dealer has not help us in solving the problem. Report Abuse

I love my car! She has a name..Bessie or Dragonfly Meg Beshey , 03/13/2016 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I've had this car since 2009 when it made me buy it from across the parking lot while at a restaurant! This car has held up to hauling artwork, art supplies, camping gear, hauling college student things, dogs, building materials, oh and many people too! It is durable and has outlasted many other friends' vehicles by far. Low maintenance car and has dealt w/ many unusual weather issues w/ ease. The back seats fold down to give you space for whatever you need to haul and is split/flexible too for those times when you need three seats and hauling things. Whenever she goes in for a trade, it would be a great first car for anyone. Just went on a major road adventure for family wedding out of state. Had to haul medical items for my father this time and it included a walker, wheelchair, their luggage, mine/daughters, bags up the wazoo let alone the coat bags/robe for the wedding (dad's a minister). It was packed but the storage again in the back was amazing yet was able to see fine to drive and everyone in comfort. As we arrived, we went through a torrential downpour and heavy traffic in a metro area, the car handled like a pro and kept us safe when others were hydroplaning. Thankful for this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Mariner Premier V6 FWD VOGA Edition Bill , 08/21/2008 9 of 9 people found this review helpful New engine and transmission deliver smooth performance with more than adequate power. White suede paint looks good. The black and cashmere interior is very sharp, and the stylish look has garnered many positive comments particularly from women. Controls and displays are well laid out and easy to use / monitor without diverting attention from the road. Getting almost 20 MPG in 65% city / 35% freeway driving in the Austin heat with the AC on. Steering gives the car a very light feel but is accurate. AC very powerful for front passengers on hot days even set at 78 degrees with fan on a low setting. Very little sun glare on dashboard or center displays.

Many problems... Freddo , 11/10/2009 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I was excited when I bought this car. Unfortunately, it has proven to be dangerously unreliable. 1. Tire pressure warning kept going off for no reason. 2. GPS lost signal and also couldn't find its way to Oakland airport. 3. Transmission started jerking and failing. We reported the transmission problem and brought the car in to the dealer. They told us there was apparently no problem even though AAA was called at one point because the car wouldn't start. When put into Neutral, it started. This morning I had to run out to the highway and pick up my wife because the transmission was making weird noises and the car was lurching forward. Total transmission failure.