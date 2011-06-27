Used 2008 Mercury Mariner Consumer Reviews

199k and going strong Steve , 08/16/2015 Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 4A) 41 of 41 people found this review helpful I bought this Mariner used with high mileage (150K) because I paid 10k less than any other Mariner or Escape in the area that was listed. It's been an absolutely fantastic vehicle. My wife and I have put another 50k on her since we bought it with multiple 8 hour+ drives (both across the country and up and down the east coast). She's never, ever let us down. Beyond basic maintenance (brakes, oil changes, tires) we haven't had to do anything. The gas mileage is fantastic considering it's an AWD V6 as well. Average 22.3 with ~24 on the highway and 18 in town. In the snow it's great, the AWD works as it should, and I've never felt like I'm losing control. If we need to haul anything we can put the back seats down and have acres of space. As for comfort, it's delightful. The leather heated seats keep you warm in the winter and are easy to clean and maintain, the A/C always blows cold, and the power windows and moonroof are great features. Overall, I would buy another one tomorrow without hesitation. I know there are some that have had issues, but ours is a true gem. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I love my 2008 Mariner. But be warned, in 2008 they changed a design that sends the transmission fluid through the A/C condenser. Why? Not really sure, but if you think you are leaking oil, it may be transmission fluid and it may be coming from the condenser. This leak will drain your transmission in about 3 days. Call Ford, they will have this $450 part in stock as they are replacing them weekly. But, they will not admit there is a problem. Yes, there is a TSB on this issue starting with 2008's. Again, based on my ratings, I do love this truck. As for the loud tire noise, trust me its the original tires. I put new tires on and now I enjoy my hour and half drive to and from work.

My wife bought this car in 2010 with 81k miles. She bought the extended warranty but I believe only needed it at around 115k miles for an oil pan leak. Today at 128k miles the radiator coolant fans have quit running. Ford dealer quoted me $750 parts & labor but I had done my research and found fans for $100 less at O'Reillys. They honored the price and dropped cost to $650. Getting it fixed today. Over all this has been a reliable and safe car. Great to drive in the snow with the all wheel drive. Gets about 22-24mpg on the highway and about 17-18 in town. I can't speak to the tranny issues many mention, but it may have been fixed before we bought it. UPDATE: Sold the car in spring 2016 with approximately 146k miles. Was still running good but the transmission would make a hard knock every now and then. We decided to sell it in case the transmission went out. We told the buyer and they were ok with it for the price at $5,800.

I bought a brand new 2008 Mercury Mariner from Malloy Auto Mall in Woodbridge, VA. In 2009 the transmission starting skipping gears. Took it to the shop, it was fixed under warranty. 2010 took it back to the shop for the transmission again. Not covered by warranty. Cost over $800 to fix. Jump forward to 2011, took it back to the shop, for what you ask? The transmission again. This $2235 to fix it. Ford refuses to do anything about it. DO NOT BUY THIS VEHICLE. I wish I would have read other reviews before I purchased. I will never buy another for vehicle. Don't take my word. Read other reviews and see the same problem I have.