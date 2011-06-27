Used 2005 Mercury Mariner SUV Consumer Reviews

Love my daily driver w/180K+ spchambers03 , 01/08/2012 37 of 37 people found this review helpful we bought this feb. 06 with 7,000 miles on it, and started putting around 12k a year. strating in 08, new job, i started putting around 45-50K miles a year!(any and every weather condition you can throw at it, from bumper to bumper in the heat, to 18-30inch snow storms, and brutal -0 cold, and any type of road conditions, from interstate driving, to farm/logging roads, to putting the GREAT AWD system to use and foraging my own roads!) I currently have 182k miles and running strong, i religiously change my 5w-20 (summer months, 10w-30 winter months) Pennzoil SYNTHETIC oil every 5k miles, and FRAM extra tough filter every 10k miles. aswell as my fuel filter every 20k miles! plugs and wires Report Abuse

Most Reliable Car Yet! shane52sk , 08/02/2011 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I have owned this car for 3 years and I can't say enough about it. I have had very few minor problems and absolutely no major problems. I am the second owner and I've had it since it had 44,000 miles. It now has 110,000. No Problems! The car drives great and I average 25mpg city driving. The car has good pick up for a 4cyl SUV. It's very comfortable and is fun and easy to drive. I have received nothing but compliments since I have owned it. If you want a vehicle that is reliable; impressive; and wows others...This is absolutely one to look at!

The suprise of 2005 Mariner driver , 09/18/2004 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I qas looking for a small SUV to have for work and while shopping around I cam across the Mariner and fell in love with the interior (black leather with beige inserts) and just had to take it for a test drive and lets just say it was real nice. Some driving line and not jarring at all. So I bought it that day and I am happy so far and I am looking foward to many years ahead.

Best ever pastkg , 07/14/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful My Wife and I bought our 05 Mariner used only about a month and a half ago. We couldn't be happier with our purchase! bought it with 47,000 miles on it, and it preforms like new. enormous amount of room for being a small SUV. handles better than our ford focus we replaced for this. We plan to buy another Mariner (2010) when its time to say goodbye to our 05'. This SUV has all the options I could ask for and more! leather, power window, locks, seats, mirrors, heated seats, mirrors, roof mount for garage door opener & glasses, very bright visor light (great for reading & night), auto adjust rear view mirror, auto headlights, etc. This is so far the best vehicle I have ever owned.