Used 2006 Mercury Mariner Hybrid SUV Consumer Reviews
My Last Car
At age 84 I have parked my Explorer and purchased the Mariner Hybrid. I will still use the Explorer for towing my trailers. I have now driven the Hybrid slightly over 1500 miles. It has the premium accessory package including the moon roof. Fuel economy checks closely with the published figures. Overall I am getting just over 30 mpg. So far, I very much like the vehicle, it handles well on all types of roadway, it has excellent visibility, and gives a fairly comfortable ride. Acceleration is adequate. Being rather tall, I appreciate the headroom and easy access.
Mariner Hybrid is great SPG (smug/gal)
This is my 5th SUV/truck, and it is great to drive, hard to believe it is made by Ford. The only problem...being too quiet driving in a parking lot. No one hears you coming.
Very nice hybrid SUV
Traded in a Jeep Grand Cherokee (6-cyl) for it. Going from 17 to 29 MPG is a great jump. The ride is comfortable in the city, but with bumpy roads some suspension noise is noticeable. The acceleration is good in the city but the powertrain is not as peppy on the highway; it takes some time to get to the speed you want, but is fine at cruising.
Good to Go!
I sold my Hummer H-3 and purchased the Mercury Hybrid with 4-wheel drive. Twice + the mileage and I can see the other cars. Not too good off-road but a lot quicker than you would think on the street. The old black lab finds it easier to hop into the back. No problems whatever, so far. Got 30+ MPG last fill-up. Nice truck. It seems good to go!
Mariner Hybrid
i have been more than satisfied with my mercury mariner hybrid - i am averaging 31 - 32mpg - and it's only about 1/4 city driving - would be great if battery power were extended on future cars -
