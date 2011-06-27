  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Grand Marquis
  4. Used 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis
  5. Used 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2002 Grand Marquis
5(68%)4(17%)3(11%)2(4%)1(0%)
4.5
46 reviews
Write a review
See all Grand Marquises for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,810 - $4,024
Used Grand Marquis for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...10

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Pleasantly Surprised

Chappy91, 11/13/2009
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

I needed a reliable second car for the family and the dealership had this cream-puff on the lot. Garage kept, prestine condition. Have had it two weeks and am enjoying the 45 mile round trip commute to work. Surprisingly great gas milage, I use premium in the tank. Smoother than silk ride, corners like a dream. I definitely feel safe having my family in the car. I forsee many excellent years in this beauty. By the way, this is my first Ford...swore I would never own one...previously only owned Japanese or German...making a believer out of me.

Report Abuse

AAA Excellent Car

Frank, 05/04/2008
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

This car handles like a dream. I don't know where some of the people get off giving it a bad review. I am 43 years old and have driven everything from Beetles to Vettes. This is a great car for the money, runs strong and mileage is fine. Especially for a big car. This car looks and runs great.

Report Abuse

A Real Car

A Wayne Carnell, 06/12/2008
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

The rear wheel drive remains appealing to this buyer given the mechanical simplicity of the power train. Proper winter snow tires are essential for driving on snow and ice and where permitted studded tires improve traction immeasurably. I have owned Lincolns through the years and the Marquis is of equal space and ride quality at a significantly lesser price.

Report Abuse

Seat Belt Problem

croke, 11/09/2006
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I like the car in every way. It gets 19 mpg city/hwy. One can only sit on 3/4 of the front seats as the seat belt receptor is solid and sticks up through the seat. It can not be moved. Without that seat belt reception problem, one could sit in the middle of the seat and get support on the right side of the cushion. As it is one sits on the left side support and middle of seat: extremely uncomfortable. It would be ok for a small person, i.e., 100 pounds or less could sit in middle.

Report Abuse

Have to trade!

Jim, 12/07/2005
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I've had this car for nearly 3 years and love it..Very comfortable ride and great hwy. mileage (25 mpg). Only bad thing is town mileage is 12 mpg. The only thing that has gone wrong with this unit is the heater fan went out. With the leather interior it's very similiar to the Lincoln..body mounted on same platform. Purchased this car for $9,000 less than same year Lincoln. If you're looking for a large comfortable car with great hwy. mileage you won't find better in this price range....Now the sad note....I have to purchase an Expedition 4x4 for my business and we all know what kind of mileage they get.

Report Abuse
12345...10
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Grand Marquises for sale

Related Used 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles