Used 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis Sedan Consumer Reviews

Pleasantly Surprised Chappy91 , 11/13/2009 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I needed a reliable second car for the family and the dealership had this cream-puff on the lot. Garage kept, prestine condition. Have had it two weeks and am enjoying the 45 mile round trip commute to work. Surprisingly great gas milage, I use premium in the tank. Smoother than silk ride, corners like a dream. I definitely feel safe having my family in the car. I forsee many excellent years in this beauty. By the way, this is my first Ford...swore I would never own one...previously only owned Japanese or German...making a believer out of me.

AAA Excellent Car Frank , 05/04/2008 13 of 13 people found this review helpful This car handles like a dream. I don't know where some of the people get off giving it a bad review. I am 43 years old and have driven everything from Beetles to Vettes. This is a great car for the money, runs strong and mileage is fine. Especially for a big car. This car looks and runs great.

A Real Car A Wayne Carnell , 06/12/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful The rear wheel drive remains appealing to this buyer given the mechanical simplicity of the power train. Proper winter snow tires are essential for driving on snow and ice and where permitted studded tires improve traction immeasurably. I have owned Lincolns through the years and the Marquis is of equal space and ride quality at a significantly lesser price.

Seat Belt Problem croke , 11/09/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I like the car in every way. It gets 19 mpg city/hwy. One can only sit on 3/4 of the front seats as the seat belt receptor is solid and sticks up through the seat. It can not be moved. Without that seat belt reception problem, one could sit in the middle of the seat and get support on the right side of the cushion. As it is one sits on the left side support and middle of seat: extremely uncomfortable. It would be ok for a small person, i.e., 100 pounds or less could sit in middle.