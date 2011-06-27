Used 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis Sedan Consumer Reviews
2000 Grand Marquis LS
I bought this car used in 2003 and it had only 9,200 miles on it. It now has 100,000 miles on it. The actual repair costs have been less than $1,000. I get 21 MPG around town and 25 MPG on the highway at 70 MPH. It's, without question, the best car I ever owned. I can't understand why Ford is discontinuing manufacture of the Mercury line. I guess they are trying to force us into "golf cart" cars.
Everyman's BMW 745
This is a marvelous car...my fourth Panther platform Ford. The car has so many aftermarket performance parts that it is hard to believe. There is actually a small performance cult that has grown up around them Mine has dual exhaust, with Dynaflows and an X-pipe, as well as Kumho A/S 795 tires (stock Michelins are a joke). I added a Superchips powertuner. I probably have about 260HP as of now and still get over 25 mpg/highway. Why people complain about the mileage on these cars baffles me...if you want a Honda Civic, go buy one! This car weighs 4,000 pounds. Addco sway bars and Bilstein shocks make the car handle dead flat. There is a reason why police use these cars (Ford CV version).
Good reliable vehicle
Purchased new, have 169,000 miles. Replaced all four brake pads at 167,000. Replaced a/c comp at 148,000. No other cost except tires, oil changes, and transmission service. Have traveled on many long trips. Gas mileage from 23.8-to 25.0. I have the handling package with the 3.55 gear, dual exhaust, 16 inch rims. Mileage is better at below 70 MPH. My speed is 70+. This is my third panther body vehicle.
Timex in a digital age
This car puts comfort and reliability above all else. It is amazingly comfortable although I wish the seats offered more side bolstering to keep you in place through the turns. It is VERY reliable. nothing has broken or worn out in its 62K mile life. Lots of room in the cabin and trunk though Id like a center console for storage. The driving experience is muted by vague steering and minimal road feel. The car wallows over bumps and turns and doesn't instill confidence in its handling, especially in wet conditions. The power train is adequate and the car never feel out of breath although more power would be welcome for passing. MPG is ok given its a 2 ton car, I get about 19.
Mercury Marquis is a legend
We bought this car as a used vehicle for my wife and a family car as we have grandsons. It was a hertz rental with 22,000 miles on it. This vehicle has performed extremely well, with super handling and comfort and most of all it is a safe vehicle for my wife in town and on the highway. Power is great and gas mpg is good. As a race car driver in the past, I really like rear wheel drive and this car has met all my expectations!
