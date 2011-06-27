Used 1991 Mercury Grand Marquis Sedan Consumer Reviews
perfect car
I'm 17 and I did own a 1990 Grand Marquis (my mom and dad bought it for me) until I was in a car accident and rear ended. This car was awesome and my friends and I all loved it. Its comfortable and reliable. This car saved my life when I got in my accident because it is big and heavy. I loved that car and I hop to get another one!!
Good old boat
I got this car for a steal. I get decent MPG for V8 and big boat. 20.77 avg mpg. No payment and a clean smooth ride = happy
The best
This is the most comfortable big body I've ever had and been in. Drives smoothly and you hardly feel a bump. If you tune up the engine and add some mods it will be one of the most fastest big bodys around
This Gunboat is a Pillowtop Ride
This was my first car and I could not be happier with it. I got it with 200k miles on it and it now has 275k and is still running like a gem. The only major problem ever to occur was the tranny going out, but that was after 250k miles and me driving it very hard. This car is built like a rock and the body can take more than you could possibly imagine.
Grand Marquis
My 1991 Marquis has been the most reliable vehicle I have ever purchased. The ride is smooth and it still handles well with 80,000 miles. The design is solid and the latest models still have a full frame. Rear wheel drive is also still the standard and makes the car handle quite well for its large and heavy chassis. It is the safest American car and is built to last. I recommend this car to anyone who travels long distances or Is looking for a safe Sedan, verses an SUV. Still the best value around.
