Used 1991 Mercury Grand Marquis Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 Grand Marquis
4.8
9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

perfect car

ashley, 09/17/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I'm 17 and I did own a 1990 Grand Marquis (my mom and dad bought it for me) until I was in a car accident and rear ended. This car was awesome and my friends and I all loved it. Its comfortable and reliable. This car saved my life when I got in my accident because it is big and heavy. I loved that car and I hop to get another one!!

Report Abuse

Good old boat

Gregg, 06/06/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I got this car for a steal. I get decent MPG for V8 and big boat. 20.77 avg mpg. No payment and a clean smooth ride = happy

Report Abuse

The best

james, 02/01/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is the most comfortable big body I've ever had and been in. Drives smoothly and you hardly feel a bump. If you tune up the engine and add some mods it will be one of the most fastest big bodys around

Report Abuse

This Gunboat is a Pillowtop Ride

B. Smith, 07/24/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This was my first car and I could not be happier with it. I got it with 200k miles on it and it now has 275k and is still running like a gem. The only major problem ever to occur was the tranny going out, but that was after 250k miles and me driving it very hard. This car is built like a rock and the body can take more than you could possibly imagine.

Report Abuse

Grand Marquis

Dougz, 08/16/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

My 1991 Marquis has been the most reliable vehicle I have ever purchased. The ride is smooth and it still handles well with 80,000 miles. The design is solid and the latest models still have a full frame. Rear wheel drive is also still the standard and makes the car handle quite well for its large and heavy chassis. It is the safest American car and is built to last. I recommend this car to anyone who travels long distances or Is looking for a safe Sedan, verses an SUV. Still the best value around.

Report Abuse
12
