Used 1991 Mercury Grand Marquis Sedan Consumer Reviews

perfect car ashley , 09/17/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I'm 17 and I did own a 1990 Grand Marquis (my mom and dad bought it for me) until I was in a car accident and rear ended. This car was awesome and my friends and I all loved it. Its comfortable and reliable. This car saved my life when I got in my accident because it is big and heavy. I loved that car and I hop to get another one!! Report Abuse

Good old boat Gregg , 06/06/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I got this car for a steal. I get decent MPG for V8 and big boat. 20.77 avg mpg. No payment and a clean smooth ride = happy Report Abuse

The best james , 02/01/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is the most comfortable big body I've ever had and been in. Drives smoothly and you hardly feel a bump. If you tune up the engine and add some mods it will be one of the most fastest big bodys around Report Abuse

This Gunboat is a Pillowtop Ride B. Smith , 07/24/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This was my first car and I could not be happier with it. I got it with 200k miles on it and it now has 275k and is still running like a gem. The only major problem ever to occur was the tranny going out, but that was after 250k miles and me driving it very hard. This car is built like a rock and the body can take more than you could possibly imagine. Report Abuse