Used 1997 Mercury Cougar Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1997 Cougar
4.6
26 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Sorry they're gone

lolakitty, 07/28/2010
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I love my cougar and if they had one today just like it - I would buy it on the spot. Never had a problem until recently with emission. That is almost 13 years trouble-free. 1997 was last of the big cats and now mercs will be gone all together. There is no match for a cougar lover! I loved owning this car and the interior - for the money - all leather and so comfortable. Love the feel of a heavy car, the way it cruises along. Good bye sweet kitty.

1997 XR-7 Sport Model

Big Ern, 06/11/2002
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Bought new--Every time we think about trading it in, we remember all the good stuff--the superb handling, the terrific styling--still looks great!!-- comfort on long rides--etc., etc.!! Can't say enough about it!! It's the sports model, and in all these years, I've seen only two others--it's a rare car!! Maybe that's what I like best. Just got new tires--only because the others were 5 and a half years old!

97 Cougar

jcp, 08/10/2002
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I have had no problems with the car. The V8 accelerates well and smoothes out on the highway. The car has a stiffer sport suspension option that handles nice. Leather is a good fit for the interior. The exterior is a plus with the pearl paint finish.

I love my cougar!!!

vim, 05/03/2005
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I love this car! Bought in '00 off of a lease.Never had one problem (beside manifold blowing up on christmas eve!- Recall i didn't know about!) Otherwise a beautiful car with great handling, acceleration and comfortability. I baby this car and can get a new car-but why? Eats a lot of gas but what can you ask of a v8. I wish they still made this model. I lucked out on this 30th anniversary edition it even came with tint! I do go through a lot of brakes...

1997 Mercury Cougar RX7,

J Black, 03/30/2002
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Beautiful Styling, best looking of all 1983-1997 Cougars & T-Birds .... Design, comfort, and handling all good to very good, with very nice & reasonably quiet ride ... Car runs very well after 111k miles ... 6 cyl eng is woefully underpowered but reliable ... Brakes have been the biggest problem from day one ... Fuel economy is average, 19-23 mpg ...

