2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van Consumer Reviews

Pretty pathetic
Pete20602, 09/07/2019
1500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
14 of 21 people found this review helpful
Pretty pathetic that Edmunds includes a review of an 11-year-old similar model under the reviews of the redesigned 2019 Sprinter, and factors it in the numerical average. Perhaps these reviews should be reviewed before publication. I like mine, no complaints so far.
Solid and economical - 4 cyl 2.0!
Daddy Dave, 05/11/2020
1500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
I've only driven my new van about 300 miles so this review is a bit early. Though I hate it on other cars, the safety features of automatic braking and lane management work very well. I also live in cold Wyoming and this van is producing heat from the ducts within 1 mile of my house! This is a pure cargo van with no luxuries in the back, but it is very comfortable to drive.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
