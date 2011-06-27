  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
  4. 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
  5. 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van
  6. Consumer Reviews

2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van Consumer Reviews

More about the 2019 Sprinter
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all Sprinters for sale
MSRP Starting at
$33,790
Save as much as $8,135
Select your model:

Pretty pathetic

Pete20602, 09/07/2019
1500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
14 of 21 people found this review helpful

Pretty pathetic that Edmunds includes a review of an 11-year-old similar model under the reviews of the redesigned 2019 Sprinter, and factors it in the numerical average. Perhaps these reviews should be reviewed before publication. I like mine, no complaints so far.

Report Abuse
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
VIEW OFFERS
MBVANS.COM

Solid and economical - 4 cyl 2.0!

Daddy Dave, 05/11/2020
1500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I've only driven my new van about 300 miles so this review is a bit early. Though I hate it on other cars, the safety features of automatic braking and lane management work very well. I also live in cold Wyoming and this van is producing heat from the ducts within 1 mile of my house! This is a pure cargo van with no luxuries in the back, but it is very comfortable to drive.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Sprinters for sale

Related 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars