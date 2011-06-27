2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van Consumer Reviews

Pretty pathetic that Edmunds includes a review of an 11-year-old similar model under the reviews of the redesigned 2019 Sprinter, and factors it in the numerical average. Perhaps these reviews should be reviewed before publication. I like mine, no complaints so far.

Daddy Dave , 05/11/2020 1500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I've only driven my new van about 300 miles so this review is a bit early. Though I hate it on other cars, the safety features of automatic braking and lane management work very well. I also live in cold Wyoming and this van is producing heat from the ducts within 1 mile of my house! This is a pure cargo van with no luxuries in the back, but it is very comfortable to drive.