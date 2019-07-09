  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(9)
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van

Type:

What’s new

  • The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is new for 2019
  • Updated engines, new interior tech and fresh styling
  • Part of the third Sprinter generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent interior space with a true walk-through cabin
  • Offers hundreds of passenger and cargo configurations and features
  • Pretty maneuverable for its size
  • High-class and high-tech interior is uncommon among vans
  • Typically costs more than rival full-size vans
MSRP Starting at
$33,790
Save as much as $7,582
Select your model:
Save as much as $7,582 with Edmunds

2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
1500 144" WB Cargo, 1500 144" WB Passenger, 2500 144" WB Cargo, 3500 144" WB Crew, 3500XD 170" WB Cargo and 3500XD 170" WB Crew

msrp 

$33,790
starting price
MBVANS.COM
MBVANS.COM
See all for sale

Which Sprinter does Edmunds recommend?

Since there are so many different needs for van buyers, ranging from maximum passenger capacity to penultimate cargo space, we won't recommend a specific layout or configuration. What we do recommend, however, is the optional turbodiesel engine to increase the Sprinter's capability, as well as the optional 10.25-inch MBUX touchscreen. It's head and shoulders above any infotainment system in competitor vans and worth the added cost.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

New for 2019, the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is a cargo/passenger van with some of the most modern tech available today and all of the utility that you could ask for in a big, boxy rig.

While Mercedes says the Sprinter is redesigned, it's been changed a bit in appearance, but it's mostly the same underneath. And that's a good thing. Sure, it gets new headlights and taillights, but the optional turbodiesel engine is still available and still provides enough power for respectable towing and hauling capability. Inside, the all-new Sprinter gets Mercedes' newest infotainment system, Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX), which has easy voice prompt controls and stunningly crisp graphics rendered on either a 7-inch or a 10.25-inch display.

As you'd expect from a top-notch van, there is a multitude of sizes and configurations to choose from. The Sprinter comes in four sizes, with three roof heights, two engines (including a fuel-efficient four-cylinder and a diesel-powered version) and three configurations available. You can have it with maximum cargo capacity or maximum passenger seating — whatever you need for your chauffeur business, your plumbing business, your adventure van, or your shuttle to and from the airport. This refined and classy vehicle offers all sorts of utility, and it truly outshines most other vans.

Everything else in its class is mostly utilitarian but not as nice on the inside. The Ford Transit is top-notch in most categories, but it doesn't reach the upscale levels that the Mercedes does. More robust vans such as the Chevrolet Express beat the Sprinter for towing capability but not for styles and variants. If you want the best van the market has to offer, go for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.

2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter models

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is a full-size van available in cargo, passenger and crew configurations. The cargo van features two seats and a large cargo bay, while the crew van adds a three-place bench for five-passenger seating. The passenger van can carry up to 15 passengers. All vans come in 144-inch and 170-inch wheelbase lengths, and the longer-wheelbase versions are also available in extra-long cargo and crew configurations. A high roof is standard on passenger and crew configurations, while the cargo can be had with either a standard roof or a high roof. Sprinters are divided into regular 1500 and 2500 models and heavy-duty 3500 and 4500 models.

The standard engine on 1500 and 2500 models is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (188 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque) paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. Optional on 2500 models and standard on 3500 and 4500 models is a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 (188 horsepower, 325 lb-ft of torque) paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission.

Standard equipment on the cargo van includes 16-inch steel wheels, a passenger-side sliding rear door, a metal cargo floor, 270-degree-opening rear doors, air conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a rearview camera, and a sound system with two USB ports. Rear-wheel drive is standard, while four-wheel drive is optional.

The crew van (available 2500-and-up configurations) gets the same standard equipment but adds a second-row bench seat and adjacent side windows. The passenger van (available in 1500 and 2500 configurations) is similar, but it features three rows of rear seats, rear interior trim and tinted rear windows.

The options list is lengthy, but it includes items such as 16-inch alloy wheels, a driver-side sliding rear door, a heavy-duty suspension, front and rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assist, forward collision warning with automatic braking, and a 360-degree parking camera.

Mercedes also offers LED headlights, a heated windshield, heated power mirrors, a rear cabin heater, upgraded front seats, heated front seats, a navigation system, and the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system with either a 7- or a 10.25-inch touchscreen.

Cargo and crew vans can be equipped with driver-compartment partitions, a roof fan, a fixed rear sunroof, roof rails, and various interior storage options. The passenger van can be equipped with rear air conditioning. Many of these optional items are available within packages as well.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Driving

The Sprinter comes in a wide variety of shapes and sizes, and it's available with two engines. On the small end of the spectrum, the Sprinter moves around quite well, with enough power to get things going. The larger Sprinters, however, can feel a bit heavy — an occupational hazard that most vans in this class suffer from. Getting around town will be relatively easy, though, and off-road capability is above average.

Comfort

Passenger comfort is a priority for the Sprinter. Occupants will find ample space to spread out. The seats are reasonably comfortable over long distances. The ride quality improves as the passenger head count or payload (i.e., weight) increases.

Interior

Proper build quality is one of the main reasons you'd want to consider the Mercedes in this segment. The materials are top-notch for the class, and this van feels very well put-together with no significant panel gaps or rattles. It also gets high marks for an abundance of front passenger space, an easy-to-use control layout and better-than-expected visibility.

Utility

Especially in cargo or crew configuration, this Benz is one of the most utilitarian vans available. Whether running a contracting business or a professional mountain biking team, the Sprinter will carry all your stuff. There's an overwhelmingly large number of tie-downs in the cargo area. Towing capacity is average with the optional turbodiesel engine.

Technology

The new third-generation Sprinter now gets one of our favorite infotainment systems on the market today: Mercedes-Benz User Experience, or MBUX for short. The system is optional, but it's worth the cost of the upgrade because it has excellent voice controls, easy-to-use steering-wheel and center-console buttons, and a choice of two crisp-and-clear displays.
Features
Available in:
Available Colors
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in
3500XD 170" WB Crew, 3500XD 170" WB Cargo, 1500 144" WB Passenger, 2500 144" WB Cargo, 3500 144" WB Crew, 1500 144" WB Cargo

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.

5 star reviews: 45%
4 star reviews: 11%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 11%
1 star reviews: 33%
Average user rating: 3.2 stars based on 9 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    5 out of 5 stars, Pretty pathetic
    Pete20602,
    1500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

    Pretty pathetic that Edmunds includes a review of an 11-year-old similar model under the reviews of the redesigned 2019 Sprinter, and factors it in the numerical average. Perhaps these reviews should be reviewed before publication. I like mine, no complaints so far.

    5 out of 5 stars, Solid and economical - 4 cyl 2.0!
    Daddy Dave,
    1500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

    I've only driven my new van about 300 miles so this review is a bit early. Though I hate it on other cars, the safety features of automatic braking and lane management work very well. I also live in cold Wyoming and this van is producing heat from the ducts within 1 mile of my house! This is a pure cargo van with no luxuries in the back, but it is very comfortable to drive.

    Write a review

    See all 9 reviews

    Features & Specs

    2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof features & specs
    2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof
    3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A
    MSRP$49,090
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower188 hp @ 3800 rpm
    2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof features & specs
    2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof
    3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A
    MSRP$46,090
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower188 hp @ 3800 rpm
    2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van features & specs
    2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van
    3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A
    MSRP$39,790
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower188 hp @ 3800 rpm
    2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof features & specs
    2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof
    3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A
    MSRP$53,890
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower188 hp @ 3800 rpm
    See all 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Sprinter safety features:

    Adaptive Cruise Control
    Keeps a set distance behind the car in front of you and brakes automatically when it slows down, adapting to traffic conditions.
    Lane Keeping Assist
    Monitors lane markings and sends visual and audible warnings if the driver drifts from the lane.
    Load-Adaptive Stability Control
    Factors in vehicle load and center of gravity and can brake individual wheels and reduce engine power to stabilize the van if wheelspin is detected.

    Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vs. the competition

    Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vs. Ford Transit Van

    Much like the Sprinter, the Ford Transit is available in several configurations. You can get it in two wheelbases, with three choices for roof height and three choices for overall length. The Transit also has impressive on-road manners and a low load floor for big cargo items. If you want more refinement and safety features, though, the Sprinter is probably the one to go with.

    Compare Mercedes-Benz Sprinter & Ford Transit Van features

    Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vs. Ram Promaster Cargo Van

    The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is certainly one of the best vans that money can buy, but for many buyers the cost of entry is too high. If you want something with similar cargo capability, it might be worth looking at a less expensive van such as the Ram ProMaster. It's not particularly refined, but the ProMaster is available in a number of configurations and its boxy dimensions can help with loading of large items.

    Compare Mercedes-Benz Sprinter & Ram Promaster Cargo Van features

    Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vs. Mercedes-Benz Metris

    If you're looking for a refined cargo van with good driving dynamics but you don't need all the utility that the Sprinter has to offer, there's its smaller brother, the Metris. The Metris is a class leader for small cargo vans with impressive interior dimensions and above-average towing and hauling capability for such a small rig.

    Compare Mercedes-Benz Sprinter & Mercedes-Benz Metris features

    The 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van has transcended normal van status. Get behind the wheel long enough, and you may even forget you're driving a van. Not only can the Sprinter tow up to 7,500 pounds or haul 533 cubic feet of cargo weighing as much as 6,636 pounds, but it can do those things with style and class.

    The 2019 Sprinter is a departure from the basic, no-frills cargo-and-passenger vans of the past. It provides a plush interior, modern tech features and refined driving dynamics to go along with its extensive capability. What's more, it's an excellent platform to build on. Whether you're transporting passengers to your ultra-luxe resort or hauling dozens of deliveries hundreds of miles a day, there's a trim level or an upfitter option for everyone.

    What's New?

    Everything behind the cockpit of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is pretty much the same as last year. Yes, LED taillights are now available, and the Mercedes emblem has moved from the back windows down onto the doors. But other than that, even hardcore #vanlife enthusiasts would have a tough time telling the 2018 and 2019 models apart from behind. It's a bit easier up front, thanks to a new fascia and grille with optional LED headlights. The character line along the side of the Sprinter is now flat rather than curved. So it looks different at a minimum.

    Inside, there's still a massive amount of cargo space (or passenger space if you go for the 15-seat version of this cargo hauler). There are two wheelbases to choose from, along with three cab configurations and two engines. The first is an updated 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 (190 horsepower, 324 lb-ft of torque) with a seven-speed automatic transmission. Later in production, there will also be a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder available (190 hp, 258 lb-ft), paired with a nine-speed automatic. Along with the updated turbodiesel V6, the Sprinter now gets the option for 1500 and 4500 versions of the cargo and passenger vans, further diversifying the lineup.

    Perhaps more significant is where this new model is built. Previously, Mercedes produced Sprinters overseas, disassembled them for shipment, and then reassembled them in the United States. Now, Mercedes has a factory in South Carolina exclusively for Sprinter assembly.

    What About Tech?

    Inside, there are many updates to set the Sprinter ahead of the pack, including a push-button start, an updated steering wheel and Mercedes' latest infotainment system. Base Sprinters come with a 7-inch touchscreen, while a 10.3-inch display is available. Both screens contain an attractive and high-resolution interface that will also show up in other Mercedes models. The steering wheel has touchpad thumb controls that operate the displays with ease.

    The new Sprinter gets safety and driver assistance options such as forward collision mitigation, lane keeping assist with blind-spot monitoring, a 360-degree parking camera, and rear cross-traffic alert. Finally, new fleet-management technology via Mercedes Pro connect services is offered. With this system, you can better track the location of your fleet and send updated destinations directly to the navigation systems of individual drivers.

    How Does It Drive?

    While it isn't as comfortable as a car or a crossover, the Sprinter van is still at the top of its class for ride and seat comfort. On the highway, there's a bit of road noise, but nothing that can't be drowned out with some good music. Light and easy in the city, the Sprinter's steering gains some additional weight as speeds increase, and it responds well around corners. The rear-wheel-drive Sprinter we drove demonstrated a tight turning radius and maneuvered well, especially considering its significant size.

    Under the hood, updates to the turbodiesel V6 powertrain return a 2 horsepower gain, and the switch from a five-speed automatic transmission to a seven-speed unit makes for smoother shifts and easier low-speed drivability. These changes should make this package more efficient as well.

    How Much Does It Cost?

    Prices for the Sprinter start at $34,985 (including destination) for cargo versions and work up to $57,985 for top-level passenger versions. And, as is the case with most vans, the sky's the limit when it comes to optional equipment. There are more variants to choose from than ever before and thousands of upfitter options at your disposal. From both the factory and the aftermarket, there are nearly endless ways to configure options.

    Should I Buy One?

    If you want the best van on the market, look no further. Yes, the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is more expensive than some rivals, and it may not fit the budget of every fleet manager. But if you're spending the majority of your days in one as a driver, you'll definitely enjoy the upgrade.

    FAQ

    Is the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Sprinter both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Sprinter ranges from 111.2 to 78.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. Learn more

    What's new in the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter:

    • The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is new for 2019
    • Updated engines, new interior tech and fresh styling
    • Part of the third Sprinter generation introduced for 2019
    Learn more

    Is the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter reliable?

    To determine whether the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Sprinter. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Sprinter's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Sprinter is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter?

    What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz Sprinter?

    If you're interested in the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, the next question is, which Sprinter model is right for you? Sprinter variants include 2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), and 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A). For a full list of Sprinter models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

    2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van Overview

    The 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van is offered in the following styles: 2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 170" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), 2500 170" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), 3500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), 1500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), 3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500XD 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), 3500XD 170" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 4500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), 3500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 4500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500XD 144" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), 3500XD 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD DRW (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 1500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), 3500XD 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 4500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500XD 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 4500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), and 4500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A).

    What do people think of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Sprinter Van 3.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Sprinter Van.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Sprinter Van featuring deep dives into trim levels including 2500 170" WB Crew, 2500 144" WB Crew, 2500 144" WB Cargo, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van here.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van?

    2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van 2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)

    The 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van 2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $50,185. The average price paid for a new 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van 2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is trending $7,582 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $7,582 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $42,603.

    The average savings for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van 2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is 15.1% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 1 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van 2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)

    The 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $55,085. The average price paid for a new 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is trending $6,293 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $6,293 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $48,792.

    The average savings for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is 11.4% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 1 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Vans are available in my area?

    2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van Listings and Inventory

    There are currently 20 new 2019 [object Object] Sprinter Vans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $38,942 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Sprinter Van for sale near you.

    Can't find a new 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van Sprinter Van you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Mercedes-Benz Sprinter for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $20,119.

    Find a new Mercedes-Benz for sale - 6 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $24,319.

    Should I lease or buy a 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials

