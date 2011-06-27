Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews
Great long-distance cruiser
This car doesn't really need a review since it's impractical from the start. You already know it can't carry seven people, drive on a dirt road or pick up a 60" flat-screen from Best Buy. But put the top down and the interior can be comfortable at 70mph. The looks draw attention. The ride smooths out bad roads just enough. Handling is good enough to enjoy curves and mountain roads. We got snow tires and drive year around in Colorado.
My second SLK!
Leased one then another so have over 5 years experience. Plenty of acceleration and fun in the curves. Before we leased the first one I told my wife we'd need to be able to fit two carry-on luggage bags in the trunk with the top down. Passed the test easily with some room to spare!! Not sure but doubt u can do that with a Z4 or Boxter. It's amazing how much space there is with the top up- even got two sets of golf clubs in there. (OK drivers were in the front. All in all a very practical and functional car for a sports car! This lease is up in December and will probably get an SLC next!
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
My SLK 250
Beautiful, well equipped used roadster. The engine is satisfactory in power. Especially in the sport mode. Finish and fit excellent. Easier to get out of than my Solstice I had. Looking forward to many great years ahead with this pearl white, certified use car. I also purchased a extended warranty for 2,250 which gave me two more years for a total of 4 years under warranty!
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Still Smiling
I have had the 350 for a year now. It feels quick in sport mode and is easy to drive around town. It is not a Corvette, but has enough power to be fun. It is a convertible, so don't expect a rattle-free ride, but it is surprisingly quiet and smooth compared to other convertibles. I drive it 65-70 on the freeways with the top down and can still hear the radio just fine. The Miata is definitely fun as well, but it you can afford SLK (even the 250) I think it is worth the extra money. Passenger side leg room is tight and uncomfortable for anyone over 5'9". Driver side is probably OK for up to 6'0".
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Purchased a Priot 3-year Corporate Lease
Fun, fun, fun to drive
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Sponsored cars related to the SLK-Class
Related Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner