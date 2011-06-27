Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews

Great long-distance cruiser davestewart250 , 04/07/2015 SLK250 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 42 of 42 people found this review helpful This car doesn't really need a review since it's impractical from the start. You already know it can't carry seven people, drive on a dirt road or pick up a 60" flat-screen from Best Buy. But put the top down and the interior can be comfortable at 70mph. The looks draw attention. The ride smooths out bad roads just enough. Handling is good enough to enjoy curves and mountain roads. We got snow tires and drive year around in Colorado. Report Abuse

My second SLK! Jim Wilson , 08/16/2017 SLK 250 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Leased one then another so have over 5 years experience. Plenty of acceleration and fun in the curves. Before we leased the first one I told my wife we'd need to be able to fit two carry-on luggage bags in the trunk with the top down. Passed the test easily with some room to spare!! Not sure but doubt u can do that with a Z4 or Boxter. It's amazing how much space there is with the top up- even got two sets of golf clubs in there. (OK drivers were in the front. All in all a very practical and functional car for a sports car! This lease is up in December and will probably get an SLC next! Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

My SLK 250 Joe B , 08/17/2018 SLK 250 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Beautiful, well equipped used roadster. The engine is satisfactory in power. Especially in the sport mode. Finish and fit excellent. Easier to get out of than my Solstice I had. Looking forward to many great years ahead with this pearl white, certified use car. I also purchased a extended warranty for 2,250 which gave me two more years for a total of 4 years under warranty! Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Still Smiling Robert , 03/19/2019 SLK 350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have had the 350 for a year now. It feels quick in sport mode and is easy to drive around town. It is not a Corvette, but has enough power to be fun. It is a convertible, so don't expect a rattle-free ride, but it is surprisingly quiet and smooth compared to other convertibles. I drive it 65-70 on the freeways with the top down and can still hear the radio just fine. The Miata is definitely fun as well, but it you can afford SLK (even the 250) I think it is worth the extra money. Passenger side leg room is tight and uncomfortable for anyone over 5'9". Driver side is probably OK for up to 6'0". Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse