Estimated values
1996 BMW 3 Series 328i 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$972
|$1,515
|$1,812
|Clean
|$855
|$1,337
|$1,600
|Average
|$622
|$981
|$1,176
|Rough
|$389
|$626
|$751
Estimated values
1996 BMW 3 Series 318ti 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$548
|$1,246
|$1,623
|Clean
|$482
|$1,100
|$1,433
|Average
|$351
|$807
|$1,053
|Rough
|$219
|$515
|$673
Estimated values
1996 BMW 3 Series 318is 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$643
|$1,278
|$1,623
|Clean
|$566
|$1,128
|$1,433
|Average
|$411
|$828
|$1,053
|Rough
|$257
|$528
|$673
Estimated values
1996 BMW 3 Series 328i 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$791
|$1,329
|$1,623
|Clean
|$696
|$1,173
|$1,433
|Average
|$506
|$861
|$1,053
|Rough
|$316
|$549
|$673
Estimated values
1996 BMW 3 Series 318i 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$873
|$1,464
|$1,786
|Clean
|$768
|$1,292
|$1,577
|Average
|$559
|$948
|$1,159
|Rough
|$349
|$605
|$741
Estimated values
1996 BMW 3 Series 318i 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$556
|$1,249
|$1,623
|Clean
|$490
|$1,102
|$1,433
|Average
|$356
|$809
|$1,053
|Rough
|$223
|$516
|$673
Estimated values
1996 BMW 3 Series 328is 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$814
|$1,724
|$2,216
|Clean
|$716
|$1,522
|$1,957
|Average
|$521
|$1,117
|$1,438
|Rough
|$326
|$712
|$919