Estimated values
2008 BMW 1 Series 128i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,800
|$6,075
|$6,843
|Clean
|$4,410
|$5,584
|$6,272
|Average
|$3,630
|$4,603
|$5,128
|Rough
|$2,850
|$3,622
|$3,985
Estimated values
2008 BMW 1 Series 135i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,969
|$7,543
|$8,492
|Clean
|$5,484
|$6,934
|$7,782
|Average
|$4,514
|$5,716
|$6,363
|Rough
|$3,544
|$4,497
|$4,944
Estimated values
2008 BMW 1 Series 128i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,050
|$5,231
|$5,937
|Clean
|$3,721
|$4,808
|$5,441
|Average
|$3,063
|$3,963
|$4,449
|Rough
|$2,405
|$3,119
|$3,457
Estimated values
2008 BMW 1 Series 135i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,970
|$7,527
|$8,466
|Clean
|$5,485
|$6,919
|$7,759
|Average
|$4,515
|$5,704
|$6,344
|Rough
|$3,545
|$4,488
|$4,929