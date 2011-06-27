Estimated values
2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,858
|$23,637
|$25,939
|Clean
|$19,504
|$22,106
|$24,255
|Average
|$16,797
|$19,046
|$20,887
|Rough
|$14,089
|$15,986
|$17,519
Estimated values
2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,248
|$22,020
|$24,317
|Clean
|$17,999
|$20,595
|$22,738
|Average
|$15,500
|$17,744
|$19,581
|Rough
|$13,002
|$14,893
|$16,423
Estimated values
2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,316
|$25,251
|$27,685
|Clean
|$20,868
|$23,617
|$25,888
|Average
|$17,971
|$20,347
|$22,293
|Rough
|$15,074
|$17,078
|$18,698