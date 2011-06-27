Estimated values
2013 BMW 1 Series 135i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,176
|$15,108
|$16,793
|Clean
|$12,544
|$14,371
|$15,936
|Average
|$11,282
|$12,898
|$14,221
|Rough
|$10,020
|$11,425
|$12,506
Estimated values
2013 BMW 1 Series 128i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,692
|$10,150
|$11,415
|Clean
|$8,276
|$9,655
|$10,832
|Average
|$7,443
|$8,666
|$9,667
|Rough
|$6,610
|$7,676
|$8,501
Estimated values
2013 BMW 1 Series 135is 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,722
|$15,950
|$17,884
|Clean
|$13,065
|$15,172
|$16,971
|Average
|$11,750
|$13,617
|$15,144
|Rough
|$10,436
|$12,062
|$13,318
Estimated values
2013 BMW 1 Series 128i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,498
|$12,062
|$13,425
|Clean
|$9,995
|$11,474
|$12,740
|Average
|$8,990
|$10,298
|$11,369
|Rough
|$7,984
|$9,122
|$9,998
Estimated values
2013 BMW 1 Series 135is 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,498
|$16,268
|$18,653
|Clean
|$12,852
|$15,475
|$17,701
|Average
|$11,559
|$13,889
|$15,796
|Rough
|$10,266
|$12,303
|$13,891
Estimated values
2013 BMW 1 Series 128i SULEV 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,714
|$11,348
|$12,766
|Clean
|$9,249
|$10,795
|$12,114
|Average
|$8,318
|$9,688
|$10,811
|Rough
|$7,387
|$8,582
|$9,507
Estimated values
2013 BMW 1 Series 128i SULEV 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,019
|$12,098
|$13,890
|Clean
|$9,539
|$11,509
|$13,181
|Average
|$8,579
|$10,329
|$11,762
|Rough
|$7,619
|$9,149
|$10,344
Estimated values
2013 BMW 1 Series 135i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,183
|$15,151
|$16,868
|Clean
|$12,552
|$14,413
|$16,007
|Average
|$11,289
|$12,935
|$14,284
|Rough
|$10,026
|$11,458
|$12,561