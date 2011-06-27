  1. Home
Estimated values
2013 BMW 1 Series 135i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,176$15,108$16,793
Clean$12,544$14,371$15,936
Average$11,282$12,898$14,221
Rough$10,020$11,425$12,506
Estimated values
2013 BMW 1 Series 128i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,692$10,150$11,415
Clean$8,276$9,655$10,832
Average$7,443$8,666$9,667
Rough$6,610$7,676$8,501
Estimated values
2013 BMW 1 Series 135is 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,722$15,950$17,884
Clean$13,065$15,172$16,971
Average$11,750$13,617$15,144
Rough$10,436$12,062$13,318
Estimated values
2013 BMW 1 Series 128i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,498$12,062$13,425
Clean$9,995$11,474$12,740
Average$8,990$10,298$11,369
Rough$7,984$9,122$9,998
Estimated values
2013 BMW 1 Series 135is 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,498$16,268$18,653
Clean$12,852$15,475$17,701
Average$11,559$13,889$15,796
Rough$10,266$12,303$13,891
Estimated values
2013 BMW 1 Series 128i SULEV 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,714$11,348$12,766
Clean$9,249$10,795$12,114
Average$8,318$9,688$10,811
Rough$7,387$8,582$9,507
Estimated values
2013 BMW 1 Series 128i SULEV 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,019$12,098$13,890
Clean$9,539$11,509$13,181
Average$8,579$10,329$11,762
Rough$7,619$9,149$10,344
Estimated values
2013 BMW 1 Series 135i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,183$15,151$16,868
Clean$12,552$14,413$16,007
Average$11,289$12,935$14,284
Rough$10,026$11,458$12,561
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 BMW 1 Series on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 BMW 1 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,276 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,655 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 BMW 1 Series. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 BMW 1 Series and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 BMW 1 Series ranges from $6,610 to $11,415, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 BMW 1 Series is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.