Estimated values
2019 BMW 4 Series 440i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,301
|$38,534
|$40,052
|Clean
|$36,629
|$37,830
|$39,306
|Average
|$35,286
|$36,422
|$37,812
|Rough
|$33,942
|$35,015
|$36,319
Estimated values
2019 BMW 4 Series 440i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,582
|$38,769
|$41,455
|Clean
|$35,923
|$38,061
|$40,683
|Average
|$34,605
|$36,644
|$39,137
|Rough
|$33,287
|$35,228
|$37,591
Estimated values
2019 BMW 4 Series 440i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,239
|$47,318
|$48,652
|Clean
|$45,406
|$46,454
|$47,745
|Average
|$43,741
|$44,726
|$45,931
|Rough
|$42,075
|$42,997
|$44,117
Estimated values
2019 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,165
|$41,947
|$44,141
|Clean
|$39,441
|$41,181
|$43,318
|Average
|$37,994
|$39,649
|$41,672
|Rough
|$36,547
|$38,117
|$40,026
Estimated values
2019 BMW 4 Series 430i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,643
|$39,885
|$41,415
|Clean
|$37,947
|$39,156
|$40,643
|Average
|$36,555
|$37,699
|$39,099
|Rough
|$35,162
|$36,242
|$37,555
Estimated values
2019 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,977
|$34,112
|$35,510
|Clean
|$32,383
|$33,489
|$34,848
|Average
|$31,195
|$32,243
|$33,524
|Rough
|$30,007
|$30,997
|$32,200
Estimated values
2019 BMW 4 Series 430i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,263
|$32,410
|$33,825
|Clean
|$30,700
|$31,818
|$33,194
|Average
|$29,574
|$30,634
|$31,933
|Rough
|$28,447
|$29,451
|$30,672
Estimated values
2019 BMW 4 Series 440i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,973
|$48,283
|$49,900
|Clean
|$46,126
|$47,401
|$48,970
|Average
|$44,434
|$45,637
|$47,109
|Rough
|$42,742
|$43,874
|$45,249