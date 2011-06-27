  1. Home
2019 BMW 4 Series Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2019 BMW 4 Series 440i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,301$38,534$40,052
Clean$36,629$37,830$39,306
Average$35,286$36,422$37,812
Rough$33,942$35,015$36,319
2019 BMW 4 Series 440i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,582$38,769$41,455
Clean$35,923$38,061$40,683
Average$34,605$36,644$39,137
Rough$33,287$35,228$37,591
2019 BMW 4 Series 440i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$46,239$47,318$48,652
Clean$45,406$46,454$47,745
Average$43,741$44,726$45,931
Rough$42,075$42,997$44,117
2019 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,165$41,947$44,141
Clean$39,441$41,181$43,318
Average$37,994$39,649$41,672
Rough$36,547$38,117$40,026
2019 BMW 4 Series 430i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,643$39,885$41,415
Clean$37,947$39,156$40,643
Average$36,555$37,699$39,099
Rough$35,162$36,242$37,555
2019 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,977$34,112$35,510
Clean$32,383$33,489$34,848
Average$31,195$32,243$33,524
Rough$30,007$30,997$32,200
2019 BMW 4 Series 430i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,263$32,410$33,825
Clean$30,700$31,818$33,194
Average$29,574$30,634$31,933
Rough$28,447$29,451$30,672
2019 BMW 4 Series 440i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$46,973$48,283$49,900
Clean$46,126$47,401$48,970
Average$44,434$45,637$47,109
Rough$42,742$43,874$45,249
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 BMW 4 Series on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 BMW 4 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $30,700 for one in "Clean" condition and about $31,818 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a BMW 4 Series is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 BMW 4 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $30,700 for one in "Clean" condition and about $31,818 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 BMW 4 Series, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 BMW 4 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $30,700 for one in "Clean" condition and about $31,818 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 BMW 4 Series. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 BMW 4 Series and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 BMW 4 Series ranges from $28,447 to $33,825, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 BMW 4 Series is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.