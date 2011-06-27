Estimated values
2020 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,424
|$51,814
|$54,744
|Clean
|$48,804
|$51,155
|$54,034
|Average
|$47,564
|$49,836
|$52,614
|Rough
|$46,324
|$48,518
|$51,194
Estimated values
2020 BMW 4 Series 440i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$56,888
|$58,431
|$60,328
|Clean
|$56,174
|$57,688
|$59,545
|Average
|$54,747
|$56,201
|$57,980
|Rough
|$53,320
|$54,714
|$56,415
Estimated values
2020 BMW 4 Series 430i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,556
|$49,267
|$51,368
|Clean
|$46,959
|$48,640
|$50,701
|Average
|$45,766
|$47,387
|$49,369
|Rough
|$44,573
|$46,133
|$48,036
Estimated values
2020 BMW 4 Series 440i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,905
|$47,600
|$49,678
|Clean
|$45,329
|$46,994
|$49,034
|Average
|$44,178
|$45,783
|$47,745
|Rough
|$43,026
|$44,572
|$46,456
Estimated values
2020 BMW 4 Series 430i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,492
|$40,054
|$41,972
|Clean
|$38,010
|$39,545
|$41,427
|Average
|$37,044
|$38,525
|$40,339
|Rough
|$36,078
|$37,506
|$39,250
Estimated values
2020 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,597
|$42,151
|$44,058
|Clean
|$40,087
|$41,615
|$43,487
|Average
|$39,069
|$40,542
|$42,344
|Rough
|$38,050
|$39,470
|$41,201
Estimated values
2020 BMW 4 Series 440i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,841
|$48,897
|$51,422
|Clean
|$46,253
|$48,275
|$50,755
|Average
|$45,078
|$47,031
|$49,421
|Rough
|$43,903
|$45,787
|$48,087
Estimated values
2020 BMW 4 Series 440i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$57,785
|$59,618
|$61,871
|Clean
|$57,060
|$58,860
|$61,068
|Average
|$55,610
|$57,343
|$59,463
|Rough
|$54,160
|$55,826
|$57,858