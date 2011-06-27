Estimated values
2012 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,731
|$22,076
|$24,634
|Clean
|$17,391
|$20,500
|$22,868
|Average
|$14,712
|$17,348
|$19,337
|Rough
|$12,032
|$14,196
|$15,805
Estimated values
2012 BMW 6 Series 650i 2dr Coupe (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,615
|$20,776
|$23,196
|Clean
|$16,355
|$19,293
|$21,533
|Average
|$13,835
|$16,327
|$18,208
|Rough
|$11,315
|$13,360
|$14,883
Estimated values
2012 BMW 6 Series 640i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,643
|$20,413
|$21,781
|Clean
|$17,309
|$18,955
|$20,220
|Average
|$14,642
|$16,041
|$17,098
|Rough
|$11,975
|$13,126
|$13,975
Estimated values
2012 BMW 6 Series 640i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,835
|$17,680
|$19,100
|Clean
|$14,703
|$16,418
|$17,731
|Average
|$12,437
|$13,894
|$14,993
|Rough
|$10,172
|$11,369
|$12,255
Estimated values
2012 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,015
|$24,799
|$27,694
|Clean
|$19,512
|$23,029
|$25,709
|Average
|$16,506
|$19,488
|$21,739
|Rough
|$13,499
|$15,947
|$17,769
Estimated values
2012 BMW 6 Series 650i 2dr Convertible (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,645
|$23,190
|$25,902
|Clean
|$18,240
|$21,535
|$24,045
|Average
|$15,430
|$18,224
|$20,332
|Rough
|$12,619
|$14,912
|$16,619