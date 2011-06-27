Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK55 AMG® Consumer Reviews

I am amazed at how inexpensive this car is on the used market. It is a true supercar at the price of a Miata! Incredible handling, killer looks, awesome straight line acceleration, stop on a dime brakes, and way better than advertised fuel economy. Loving every minute.

chuck , 01/25/2008

The SLK AMG 55 has great acceleration and adequate handling and braking. It has been difficult to find the right seat adjustment. The HVAC controls are confusing and difficult to see at night. The retractable hardtop has been fantastic but opt for the windscreen if you do a lot of top down driving. I do have some rattles in the top mechanism and around the glove box, both of which are annoying. The drivetrain of the AMG somewhat overwhelms the chassis in my opinion. Keep in mind that the larger wheels and suspension make for a very firm ride, particularly on rough pavement. Repairs after hitting potholes are very expensive! Visibility just OK Overall a good car for this class but not great