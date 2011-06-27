  1. Home
Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK55 AMG® Consumer Reviews

5(83%)4(17%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
23 reviews
Best Bang for your Buck!

highnumbers, 05/30/2012
22 of 23 people found this review helpful

The SLK55 AMG has to be one of the best values in a sports car. Considering that most used 05-08 SLK55's are under $30K, that is an unbelievable value considering the technology, performance and amenities if offers. Mine is getting up there in mileage, but the performance and engine are rock solid, reliable and I've had no issues whatsoever. I really can't think of another car in this price range that turns as many heads, is as much fun to drive and feels as nice as this car. This could be your only car - it's plenty comfortable, and spacious if you're not carrying cargo much. Fuel mileage is pretty bad, but worth it for the great performance.

The Ultimate Performance

scottinsedona, 12/04/2011
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

I have had multiple BMWs and an Audi, but nothing performs like this car. The acceleration (and exhaust sound) and handling is awesome. If you can hang on, no corner is too fast. I put Michelin PS2s on and the handling (and red smoothness) is even better. I have 23k miles on mine and not a problem. I have finally found a car that drives/performs as well as it looks. I just hope MB is still making these when I replace this one!

Great Car!!

cabmansc, 12/30/2005
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

This is truly a great car to drive everyday! It's fast, comfortable, reliable and just overall amazing. With the top up or down there is no better ride out their for the money!

What's best for $60-70k

doc rokt, 12/01/2006
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I drove them all, and this was the best as it has all the creature comforts, can be driven in any format ie commute, aggressive back roads, flying on the highway, all the way to flat out racing, -- equally well. Watching the jaws drop as you fly by is alone worth every cent. For the first time I got everything I ever wanted in a sports car with no sacrifices in safety or comfort. Drop the top, crank the sat radio, classic vinyl born to be wild and feel the smile spread from ear to ear, sing your lungs out and have more fun and performance than you ever ever thought possible.The one gripe I have exists in all exotics and that is annoying small problems that require a short dealer fix.

Wow...what a fun toy!

adrianNJ, 04/28/2006
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Finally I've got a toy that I always wanted. A fun to drive, powerful car that is a convertible as well. After riding in the Cayenne and the A6, the SLK is so much fun. Yes, the ride is stiff, yes, it is a gas guzzler, but the feeling you get when you step on gas and the way the car responds can't be beat! I tired the new Cayman S, but the SLK55 won me over with its looks and performance. The Capris Blue with light beige Nappa leather is amazing. The Command and the satellite with the upgraded sound system is excellent. I thought that the trunk space would be limited, but is big enough to pack for 2 people for a weekend.

