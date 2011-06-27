Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK55 AMG® Consumer Reviews

Best Bang for your Buck! highnumbers , 05/30/2012 22 of 23 people found this review helpful The SLK55 AMG has to be one of the best values in a sports car. Considering that most used 05-08 SLK55's are under $30K, that is an unbelievable value considering the technology, performance and amenities if offers. Mine is getting up there in mileage, but the performance and engine are rock solid, reliable and I've had no issues whatsoever. I really can't think of another car in this price range that turns as many heads, is as much fun to drive and feels as nice as this car. This could be your only car - it's plenty comfortable, and spacious if you're not carrying cargo much. Fuel mileage is pretty bad, but worth it for the great performance. Report Abuse

The Ultimate Performance scottinsedona , 12/04/2011 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I have had multiple BMWs and an Audi, but nothing performs like this car. The acceleration (and exhaust sound) and handling is awesome. If you can hang on, no corner is too fast. I put Michelin PS2s on and the handling (and red smoothness) is even better. I have 23k miles on mine and not a problem. I have finally found a car that drives/performs as well as it looks. I just hope MB is still making these when I replace this one! Report Abuse

Great Car!! cabmansc , 12/30/2005 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This is truly a great car to drive everyday! It's fast, comfortable, reliable and just overall amazing. With the top up or down there is no better ride out their for the money! Report Abuse

What's best for $60-70k doc rokt , 12/01/2006 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I drove them all, and this was the best as it has all the creature comforts, can be driven in any format ie commute, aggressive back roads, flying on the highway, all the way to flat out racing, -- equally well. Watching the jaws drop as you fly by is alone worth every cent. For the first time I got everything I ever wanted in a sports car with no sacrifices in safety or comfort. Drop the top, crank the sat radio, classic vinyl born to be wild and feel the smile spread from ear to ear, sing your lungs out and have more fun and performance than you ever ever thought possible.The one gripe I have exists in all exotics and that is annoying small problems that require a short dealer fix. Report Abuse