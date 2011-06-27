2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
SL-Class Convertible
SL 550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$104,731*
Total Cash Price
$87,622
SL 450 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$102,677*
Total Cash Price
$85,904
AMG SL 63 2dr Convertible (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$140,667*
Total Cash Price
$117,688
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 SL-Class Convertible SL 550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,286
|$1,331
|$1,378
|$1,426
|$1,476
|$6,897
|Maintenance
|$465
|$1,605
|$920
|$4,334
|$3,532
|$10,857
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,160
|$1,785
|$2,945
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,541
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$3,709
|Financing
|$4,712
|$3,789
|$2,806
|$1,754
|$634
|$13,697
|Depreciation
|$15,990
|$11,541
|$9,433
|$10,573
|$9,238
|$56,775
|Fuel
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$2,088
|$9,851
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,850
|$20,220
|$16,547
|$21,317
|$18,796
|$104,731
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 SL-Class Convertible SL 450 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,261
|$1,305
|$1,351
|$1,398
|$1,447
|$6,762
|Maintenance
|$456
|$1,574
|$902
|$4,249
|$3,463
|$10,644
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,137
|$1,750
|$2,887
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,472
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$3,636
|Financing
|$4,620
|$3,715
|$2,751
|$1,720
|$622
|$13,428
|Depreciation
|$15,676
|$11,315
|$9,248
|$10,366
|$9,057
|$55,662
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,304
|$19,824
|$16,223
|$20,899
|$18,427
|$102,677
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 SL-Class Convertible AMG SL 63 2dr Convertible (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,728
|$1,788
|$1,851
|$1,915
|$1,982
|$9,264
|Maintenance
|$625
|$2,156
|$1,236
|$5,821
|$4,744
|$14,582
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,558
|$2,398
|$3,955
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,757
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$4,981
|Financing
|$6,329
|$5,090
|$3,769
|$2,356
|$852
|$18,396
|Depreciation
|$21,476
|$15,502
|$12,670
|$14,201
|$12,408
|$76,257
|Fuel
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$2,804
|$13,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$37,406
|$27,159
|$22,226
|$28,632
|$25,245
|$140,667
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class in Virginia is:not available
