Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL55 AMG® Consumer Reviews

After 11 years with my SL55 Mike , 01/14/2018 SL55 AMG 2dr Convertible (5.4L 8cyl S/C 5A) 30 of 31 people found this review helpful I thought I would write this review so that anyone thinking about buying an SL55 (2007 to 2008) would have an idea on what to expect. Since you can buy a nice one for less than $30k if I didn't already own one I would get one. In my ratings review there are some things that are now on almost every car that my 07 has on it which was advanced for its day. You don't get lane departure, but you do get front and rear warning sensors, adaptive cruise keeps you safe on the highway and the Active Body Control keeps this car flat through the hardest turn. I have had several other cars since I got the SL 55 in late 2006 but I keep it because there isn't another car that can do all it can do and still get compliments when I pull in for gas. Yes you will have to keep the car serviced but at 10k intervals that is not a big deal and to listen to that supercharger whine when you floor it is pure magic. I think in a few years this will be considered a classic and the value will go up.

High Performance and High Costs D.M. Schwartz , 06/25/2017 SL55 AMG 2dr Convertible (5.4L 8cyl S/C 5A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I've had my 2004 SL55 AMG for about a month. Compared to the many sporty and luxury cars I've previously owned, the SL55 stands out as a remarkable combination of performance and luxury. The main limitation on the SL55 is its weight, which becomes apparent when you try to fling the car around like a Porsche; not possible. On the other hand, the ride quality and comfort are on par with the best Benz high-end models. If you buy one of these cars, get a warranty and be prepared to pay for the items no warranty will cover, like hoses, infotainment system and shock absorbers. The front ground clearance of the SL55 is very low. Remember to use the highest suspension level setting before entering a driveway or parking lot. Scraping a parking lot "log" can cause thousands of dollars in damage. (I found out the hard way.) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Fun Fancy and Frivolous orangele , 04/23/2007 12 of 13 people found this review helpful This is my third SL-class car I have owned in the past 3 years. I would have never gotten an SL55 except for the large price mark-down from the sticker since this is a lease return. This car obviously has the most power (510 hp), and thus the first time I floored the pedal, I said "WOW." This car does move. The motorized hard top is definitely cool, and makes the car versatile. It is also luxurious inside. Finally this car is expensive. Thus fun, fancy and frivolous.

A Balance Between Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde TC , 03/05/2009 11 of 13 people found this review helpful I never would have paid the MSRP for this car new, but as a 2 year old lease return with less than 15K for 50% of MSRP, it seemed reasonable. The balance of performance and luxury/comfort is very impressive. It's very comfortable as a luxo- cruiser, but only a short throttle stab away from a rear-end sliding beast. I've had BMW's and S-version Audi's before, and this time I looked at used AM Vantage's (poor warranty) and M6's (sorry - just not very attractive), and considered 911's as well(yes, it's more of a sports car), but as a daily luxo driver in urban traffic that is still capable of lots of hard-top down, rip-snorting fun, this is a very tough car to beat....especially for 1/2 off!