Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S55 AMG® Consumer Reviews

Rocket Ship for 5 Please! rkb , 10/25/2003 11 of 12 people found this review helpful The S55 with nearly 500 horsepower is as fun to drive as any sports car I've owned. It's solid, comfortable, well built, good looking and enough room to carry 4 sets of golf bags or plenty of luggage in the trunk. Report Abuse

Cool but unreliable ride Joe Huflin , 09/06/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This car has all you would expect for it's money, and then the roof rattles some, the tire pressure monitors keep tripping and failing, the battery is flat after a 2 week business trip. Should not happen for this kind of money. No space for a cell phone, cupholders are a joke, and you forget all that when you hit the throttle and slide over the freeways, but then it all comes back at a traffice light. Great ride, classy car, but I am cured for life trying to put money on the table to buy such a set of wheels new, ever. I am soar but still OK, will enjoy it a few months more, but never buy this car new. What a shame for a handmade Mercedes, I lost a lot of faith in MB. Report Abuse

No quality control at Mercedes! Slackdaddy , 10/02/2004 3 of 4 people found this review helpful This car zooms. Very responsive handling and comfortable. I wish I drove it as much as the service manager at the shop I bought it from! This car has been in the shop 5 times since I bought it. Each time it was for a system failure. The pump that inflates the bladders in the dynamic drive seats failed. The active suspention failed, The throttle regulator failed and the multi-disc CD player had to be replaced. Although the service department was very helpful, I am disturbed that so many things have gone wrong with such an EXPENSIVE car. The Mercedes people tell me to expect such breakdowns as this is a very sophisticated car that has many complex systems. I should have got the Audi A8 Report Abuse

Near Perfect S55 Fan , 01/02/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this over the S600 Twin Turbo after driving it. Other than a recurring rattle from below, the car has been to say the least, a phenominal automobile. I believe I drive the car to it's limits and have consistently been able to run 0-60 times in the low 4 sec range (timed). I like to go sideways but when the traction is turned off, the computers still take over when your in a drift. Very annoying. CD based Nav has been addressed with the 04', and other than brakes needing new pads at 6000 miles, I've been extremely impressed and very satisfied. Truely an awesome car. Report Abuse