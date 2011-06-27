Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S55 AMG® Consumer Reviews
Rocket Ship for 5 Please!
The S55 with nearly 500 horsepower is as fun to drive as any sports car I've owned. It's solid, comfortable, well built, good looking and enough room to carry 4 sets of golf bags or plenty of luggage in the trunk.
Cool but unreliable ride
This car has all you would expect for it's money, and then the roof rattles some, the tire pressure monitors keep tripping and failing, the battery is flat after a 2 week business trip. Should not happen for this kind of money. No space for a cell phone, cupholders are a joke, and you forget all that when you hit the throttle and slide over the freeways, but then it all comes back at a traffice light. Great ride, classy car, but I am cured for life trying to put money on the table to buy such a set of wheels new, ever. I am soar but still OK, will enjoy it a few months more, but never buy this car new. What a shame for a handmade Mercedes, I lost a lot of faith in MB.
No quality control at Mercedes!
This car zooms. Very responsive handling and comfortable. I wish I drove it as much as the service manager at the shop I bought it from! This car has been in the shop 5 times since I bought it. Each time it was for a system failure. The pump that inflates the bladders in the dynamic drive seats failed. The active suspention failed, The throttle regulator failed and the multi-disc CD player had to be replaced. Although the service department was very helpful, I am disturbed that so many things have gone wrong with such an EXPENSIVE car. The Mercedes people tell me to expect such breakdowns as this is a very sophisticated car that has many complex systems. I should have got the Audi A8
Near Perfect
I bought this over the S600 Twin Turbo after driving it. Other than a recurring rattle from below, the car has been to say the least, a phenominal automobile. I believe I drive the car to it's limits and have consistently been able to run 0-60 times in the low 4 sec range (timed). I like to go sideways but when the traction is turned off, the computers still take over when your in a drift. Very annoying. CD based Nav has been addressed with the 04', and other than brakes needing new pads at 6000 miles, I've been extremely impressed and very satisfied. Truely an awesome car.
My first mercedes benz
Have owned Lex-Porch-Ferr- This autio superior to all of those mentioned.The command center is fairly complicated and the location of the window controls is not conveniently located. The respnse to throttle is breathtaking. Please don't floor pedal if you are not ready .
Sponsored cars related to the S-Class
Related Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S55 AMG® info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner