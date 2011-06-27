Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S55 AMG® Consumer Reviews

Expensive to maintain RAH , 01/06/2007 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I have owned this car for 6 months and have spent over $1,500 for repairs. It had 66,000 miles on it when I purchased it from a dealer and was in great shape cosmetically. For a car that cost over $100K when new and with only 70K miles on it I am very dissapointed with the quality and durability and cost to own. It is a powerful fun car to drive and I like the body style and the interior room but I am thinking strongly about trading it for a Lexus. Report Abuse

Nice Car. A monster Nas , 05/30/2010 5 of 6 people found this review helpful Great speed and handling! Love the outside sport look and the large room compared to my previous BMW cars. Will keep it for sure. Report Abuse

Ultimate Driving Machine Quarterbacking , 06/06/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I still own the S55 AMG I purchased in 2001. I use it as a pleasure vehicle (Driven 1 to 2 times per week), as a partially driven car over the last 10 years it has been a pretty decent vehicle w/ it's share of problems. Overall, it's great vehicle and a huge conversation piece. Report Abuse

Nice ride Manish Salwan , 04/05/2002 7 of 14 people found this review helpful Its a great car, no duoubt..but da $$$ can be a prob. Report Abuse