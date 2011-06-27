Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S55 AMG® Consumer Reviews
Expensive to maintain
I have owned this car for 6 months and have spent over $1,500 for repairs. It had 66,000 miles on it when I purchased it from a dealer and was in great shape cosmetically. For a car that cost over $100K when new and with only 70K miles on it I am very dissapointed with the quality and durability and cost to own. It is a powerful fun car to drive and I like the body style and the interior room but I am thinking strongly about trading it for a Lexus.
Nice Car. A monster
Great speed and handling! Love the outside sport look and the large room compared to my previous BMW cars. Will keep it for sure.
Ultimate Driving Machine
I still own the S55 AMG I purchased in 2001. I use it as a pleasure vehicle (Driven 1 to 2 times per week), as a partially driven car over the last 10 years it has been a pretty decent vehicle w/ it's share of problems. Overall, it's great vehicle and a huge conversation piece.
Nice ride
Its a great car, no duoubt..but da $$$ can be a prob.
Love It
As my first luxury car, I guess I jumped ahead. But I couldn't resist when I first drove it. In and out it has everything I could want. The seats look hand made with high quality leather, which gives it a great feel to it. The V8 AMG keeps up with M ustangs (not that I've raced one...lol). If you love attention this a the car for you.
