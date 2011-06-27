  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz S-Class
  4. Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
  5. Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S55 AMG
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S55 AMG® Consumer Reviews

More about the 2001 S-Class
5(83%)4(17%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
6 reviews
Write a review
See all S-Classes for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,130 - $4,692
Used S-Class for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Expensive to maintain

RAH, 01/06/2007
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I have owned this car for 6 months and have spent over $1,500 for repairs. It had 66,000 miles on it when I purchased it from a dealer and was in great shape cosmetically. For a car that cost over $100K when new and with only 70K miles on it I am very dissapointed with the quality and durability and cost to own. It is a powerful fun car to drive and I like the body style and the interior room but I am thinking strongly about trading it for a Lexus.

Report Abuse

Nice Car. A monster

Nas, 05/30/2010
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

Great speed and handling! Love the outside sport look and the large room compared to my previous BMW cars. Will keep it for sure.

Report Abuse

Ultimate Driving Machine

Quarterbacking, 06/06/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I still own the S55 AMG I purchased in 2001. I use it as a pleasure vehicle (Driven 1 to 2 times per week), as a partially driven car over the last 10 years it has been a pretty decent vehicle w/ it's share of problems. Overall, it's great vehicle and a huge conversation piece.

Report Abuse

Nice ride

Manish Salwan, 04/05/2002
7 of 14 people found this review helpful

Its a great car, no duoubt..but da $$$ can be a prob.

Report Abuse

Love It

Glorious, 11/12/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

As my first luxury car, I guess I jumped ahead. But I couldn't resist when I first drove it. In and out it has everything I could want. The seats look hand made with high quality leather, which gives it a great feel to it. The V8 AMG keeps up with M ustangs (not that I've raced one...lol). If you love attention this a the car for you.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all S-Classes for sale

Related Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S55 AMG® info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles