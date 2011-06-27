Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

Ultimate Highway Cruiser rchase , 08/08/2010 28 of 28 people found this review helpful This car is the ultimate highway cruiser. The 6 cyl engine has plenty of power for passing and puts many V8's to shame with its smoothness and power. I have owned this car for many years and it has been super reliable and rather inexpensive to operate. If maintained correctly a Mercedes and even a complicated S class can provide years of reliable transportation at a reasonable cost. Even though this is a large car with a 6 cylinder engine its very fast. For its size it also handles really well. I had to follow a co worker in his Nissan 350z and had no problem keeping up with him even with his attempts to loose me on back roads. Report Abuse

20 years of Mercedes ownership and never as happy! Justin Holder , 01/05/2016 S420 4dr Sedan 18 of 18 people found this review helpful Here's the deal – if you can find one of these that's been well-maintained, there's just not a better value on the road. I am in my mid-30s and have traded fortysomething times. I am very critical and get tired of vehicles quickly. I've had Mercedes for the last 12 years – almost everyone of the models. I came across this 99 S420 that have been owned by a general. Black on black. I'm in real estate, so I put a lot of miles on vehicles. I bought it to be more of a secondary vehicle for racking up miles, but it has quickly become my primary. Huge comfortable seats, quiet ride, incredibly safe. Everything is easy to replace, for the most part, if you have any little issues come up. There hasn't been an issue that I haven't been able to look up online and take care of myself – – and I'm not handy at all. Enjoy!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Excellent ride, comfort, safety HeyJohnnyK , 05/09/2009 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Bought this car with 48K miles, now have 60K. First S-Class I've owned. Last of the S-classes where Mercedes only used top quality materials. Doors close like a vault. This is our mini- van alternative. I've been driving this for 18 months and still puts a smile on my face every time and feel safe putting my kids in it. Double pane glass makes for incredible quiet ride. Car is 500lbs heavier then newer models, but drives nicer. I have never experienced more comfortable seats, with their separate bottom cushion controls. No mechanical issues. Fixed close-assist motor and wheel sensor. For road trips, nothing better. Arrive relaxed. Sitting in traffic in silent cabin, no problem. Just buy one

6 YEARS AND I HAVE ACHIEVED MY DREAM MACHINE pres_bailey , 09/11/2013 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought mine a year ago, and in spite of my love hate relationship with the car, it is still my dream car. My 99 S500 is my second Mercedes, the first being a 420sel, has enough power to move like a F16 in a dog fight with a Boeing 747. She is truly a contender for the greatest car of all time, certainly a top 3 finisher, and even at 14 years old she can still turn heads.