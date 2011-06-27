Used 1996 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1996 S-Class
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V12Inline 6
Combined MPG161418
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg11/19 mpg15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.6/528.0 mi.290.4/501.6 mi.396.0/580.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.26.4 gal.26.4 gal.
Combined MPG161418
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm420 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm232 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l6.0 l3.2 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 5700 rpm389 hp @ 5200 rpm228 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.38.3 ft.41.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V12Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.36.5 in.38.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.41.7 in.41.3 in.
Front hip room57.1 in.56.7 in.57.1 in.
Front shoulder room61.7 in.61.7 in.61.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.37.2 in.38.5 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.53.1 in.57.6 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.31.5 in.39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room61.4 in.56.5 in.61.4 in.
Measurements
Length205.2 in.199.4 in.205.2 in.
Curb weight4650 lbs.4960 lbs.4500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.6 cu.ft.14.2 cu.ft.15.6 cu.ft.
Height58.5 in.56.9 in.58.5 in.
Wheel base123.6 in.115.9 in.123.6 in.
Width74.3 in.74.6 in.74.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Blue
  • Imperial Red
  • Brilliant Emerald Green Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Royal Indigo Metallic
  • Cypress Green Metallic
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Azure Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Black Opal Pearl Metallic
  • Moonstone Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Ruby Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Black
  • Moonstone Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Indigo Metallic
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Cypress Green Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Azure Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Brilliant Emerald Green Metallic
  • Ruby Metallic
  • Imperial Red
  • Black Opal Pearl Metallic
  • Moonstone Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Royal Indigo Metallic
  • Cypress Green Metallic
  • Black Opal Pearl Metallic
  • Azure Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Brilliant Emerald Green Metallic
  • Ruby Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Imperial Red
