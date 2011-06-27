Vehicle overview

What exactly is the 2012 Mercedes-Benz R-Class? To be frank, we'd like to tell you, but even a simple definition would be tough to provide. We could call it a minivan, but it has significantly less interior passenger volume and no sliding doors. We could call it a wagon, but it's really too big and bulbous for that. Mercedes calls it a crossover, which is probably the best option given the lack of a better term, but the R is hardly consistent with the countless other SUV-like crossovers out there.

Regardless of what name you hang around its neck, the R-Class seats six people — seven, if you opt for the second-row bench seat. It might not be as spacious as a minivan, but it has more cargo capacity than virtually every luxury crossover. It comes with a pair of relatively efficient V6 engines -- one diesel, the other a new-for-2012 gasoline V6 -- and goes down the road with the sort of poise for which Mercedes-Benz is widely known. Inside the cabin you get a generous amount of equipment and the expected luxurious ambience of a vehicle carrying the three-pointed star.

All this sounds good, but there are significant drawbacks. The R-Class might travel down the road as comfortably as a car, but the road had better be wide because this car can feel absolutely enormous from behind the wheel. The R-Class is also pretty enormous in weight, and there's only so much the two V6s can do since more powerful V8 engines are no longer available. Those conventional side doors might look cooler than a minivan's sliders, but you may not care about aesthetics when your kid accidentally bangs one of the R's big rear doors into a neighboring car. Finally, the R-Class is a victim of its age, as it features an older, less user-friendly electronics interface than its newer Mercedes-Benz siblings.

Inevitably, families searching for a large six- or seven-passenger vehicle would be wise to check out more practical, less cumbersome and vastly less expensive minivans like the Nissan Quest and Toyota Sienna, or crossovers like the Buick Enclave and Ford Flex. However, such pedestrian name plates obviously don't carry the prestige of Mercedes-Benz, nor are they built to the same exacting standards. This leaves the 2012 Mercedes-Benz R-Class as a pretty sensible family mobile for luxury shoppers compared to large SUVs like the Infiniti QX56, Land Rover LR4 and the Mercedes GL-Class -- even if you can't really define what it is.