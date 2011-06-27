Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz R-Class Consumer Reviews

Perfect Family Car For a GUY feelit , 06/29/2012 R350 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 53 of 53 people found this review helpful This is a long, wide, sea monster of a car with a brutish grin. All it needs are fins! I wanted something (1) low to the ground, so it wouldn't tip over, (2) with all wheel drive to drive on ice, (3) great crash test scores, (4) a large trunk, (5) third row seats, and (6) was fun to drive. The R350 excelled in all of this. I was torn between the Odyssey Touring Elite and the R350 but decided to go with the R350 for the safety. The snob appeal certainly helped. Odysseys have been plagued, with airbag failures (either deploying when they shouldn't or failing to deploy in crashes). There are several complaints filed with the NHTSA regarding this for 2011 and 2012 alone. The R350 had none. Report Abuse

Exactly what we needed RSB , 05/24/2017 R350 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful 12/2017 Update: we have owned this vehicle for over 2-years (30,000 miles); which was purchased in late 2015 when the car was approximately 3-years old. The car now has over 55,000 miles with no issues. The car is very reliable and comfortable, especially for extended driving. We originally purchased this car to help our 90+ year-old parents, who both had problems entering / exiting our other vehicles. The car is at a perfect height for them; the wide doors and hand-assists have proven to be invaluable for them; and, the seats provide a wide range of adjustments. The interior ride is solid, quiet, and comfortable. We have used all 7-seats. When the 3-rows are used, the luggage area is cramped; but, when only 5-seats are needed, the back deck is expansive and great for carrying two-large dogs. When only 2-seats are needed, the rear deck is HUGE; although the rear-wheel wells intrude on the rear deck width (i.e., you would not be able to carry a sheet of 4-foot wide plywood, flat. We drove this car through the Blue Ridge / Smokey Mountains...what a wonderful experience. No challenges climbing the hills or managing the curves. The Air Suspension was perfect. We have learned to follow with a bit more distance than other cars, as this is a lot of weight to stop in a panic maneuver. It also took a few days to get comfortable with the overall length when making tight turns. Once fully oriented, it is a great driving experience. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

R350 Ahead of its time in North America EDDIE NELSON , 07/20/2018 R350 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful No longer offered new in North America, this fantastic car continues to be highly coveted in Europe. We are on our second R350 and will likely look to import our next one. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value