Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz R-Class R350 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,635
|$11,552
|$13,080
|Clean
|$9,187
|$11,005
|$12,430
|Average
|$8,292
|$9,910
|$11,131
|Rough
|$7,397
|$8,815
|$9,832
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz R-Class R350 BlueTEC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,113
|$11,076
|$12,635
|Clean
|$8,689
|$10,551
|$12,007
|Average
|$7,843
|$9,501
|$10,752
|Rough
|$6,996
|$8,451
|$9,497