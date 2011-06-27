  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz R-Class
  4. Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz R-Class
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz R-Class R350 4MATIC Features & Specs

More about the 2010 R-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$49,300
See R-Class Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating6
Basic WarrantyUnlimited yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$49,300
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$49,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/400.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$49,300
Torque258 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower268 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$49,300
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front, rear and third row seatbelt pretensionersyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$49,300
Premium 2 Packageyes
Automatic Digital Climate Control w/Blower Fan Packageyes
Sport Appearance Packageyes
Premium 1 Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$49,300
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
Alpine premium brand stereo systemyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
video monitoryes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$49,300
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$49,300
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$49,300
Wood/Leather Steering Wheelyes
Pre-Wiring for Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
iPod/MP3 Media Interface Cableyes
7-Seat Optionyes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Cargo Trayyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Heated and Ventilated Front Seatsyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$49,300
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$49,300
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room39.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$49,300
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room59.6 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$49,300
Metallic Paintyes
Chrome Door Handle Insertsyes
Trailer Hitchyes
Panorama Sunroofyes
Roof Rack Basic Carrier and Storage Bagyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$49,300
Front track65.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity85.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4949 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Length203.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height65.4 in.
EPA interior volume161.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base126.6 in.
Width77.1 in.
Rear track65.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$49,300
Exterior Colors
  • Majestic Black Metallic
  • Black
  • Alpine Rain Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Barolo Red Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Sand Beige Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette
  • Ash, leatherette
  • Cashmere, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$49,300
inside mounted spare tireyes
255/50R19 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$49,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$49,300
BasicUnlimited yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
See R-Class Inventory

Related Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz R-Class R350 4MATIC info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles