Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz R-Class Consumer Reviews
Clean Diesel
Traded in an 8 year old Odyssey and I believe this car is worth twice the $. Diesel engine is amazing, both for its frugality and drivability, coupled with the 7 speed trans it make the vehicle drive and perform flawlessly. The most comfortable car I've ridden in/driven so far. Reminds me most of the 80/90's S-Class cars that were very solid and were very comfortable for hours and hours of driving. Softer seats than in the 08 E class. Not sure if this model will make it. No one seems to buy them. Much nicer than an SUV. Materials are 1st Rate.
Fantastic car
Replaced GL450 (which I loved)with R350. Never realized driving would be so much fun. Mileage not great but 19 in town and 24 on the road with the second tankful! Handles very much like my wife's S500 and is just as comfortable and secure on the road. Without question it's the best; most reliable, nicest appointed and well engineered Mercedes I've had.
