Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class Diesel Consumer Reviews

Kurt V , 03/04/2020 ML350 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)

30 miles per gal on freeway at 70 mph. Long distance traveling is smooth and relaxing with very quiet and comfortable ride. Rear fold down seats makes it large enough for sleeping. Very capable four-wheel drive in snow. Wouldn’t necessarily take this off-roading though. 6 years and 200,000 miles and still drives and looks like the day I bought it.