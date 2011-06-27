Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz M-Class Diesel Consumer Reviews
Extremely pleased I chose ML350 over BMW's X5
The safety features on this car are fantastic. It aces the NHIS safety tests and scored Top Pick in safety, which is one of the main reasons I even looked at the Mercedes brand (which I had otherwise always associated with an older generation). I'm glad I looked though! I was very close to buying a 2013 X5 (last in that generation/platform; 2014 model is noted on review sites as having lots of electrical issues), but heard from a MB-owning friend that he's come to like his ML above the more expensive BMW he also drives (which, he admits, is a more fun driving experience). So I looked at MBs.... first the GL (too big for us), then the ML350 (certified pre-owned from dealer, 2013 bluetec model) . Felt that the gas version lacked torque, felt a little sluggish. So I was *about* to go back to the BMW dealer when MB dealer suggested I test drive the diesel. Wow. WOW! The car grips and feels like you've strapped a booster rocket to your back as it accelerates. As they say, "you read about horsepower, but you feel torque." And, MPG is much better... Ok, back to safety: aside from pre-safe and some of the other standard safety features one would expect from a luxury SUV, I have the driver assistance package on mine which is excellent. Blindspot, for example, doesn't just light up a triangle on the mirror like the Volvo XC90 does, the car notices if you're planning on moving over and if there is someone still in your blindspot an audible alert beeps at you. It's like having a co-pilot drive with you. It also has lane-keeping assist, drowsiness detect, etc etc. Being new to the MB family I find new things every day that the dealer didn't even tell me about that I've come to love ... for example, I have keyless entry which also lets me close window and pano (and lock doors) by touching a special spot on the handle; no need to start the car back up to close forgotten windows! My only complaint is the COMAND system. It's ok, but certainly not great. The new X5 screen (or the new GLEs for that matter) is *much* better. Nav works fine but I still find I just use my iphone & google maps to get me to where I need to go (to be honest, I did that in the '16 model X5s I rented as well...). Overall I couldn't be more satisfied with this vehicle. Highly recommended as a safe, comfortable SUV that feels like it can take you up a snowy mountain on a winding dirt road, cruises great on highway, and looks good while doing it.
2013 Blue Tec engine issues
Great driving, instruments ergonomics and logically fits to me 100%. Was so happy with 27.3 miles/gallon in city. Get over 630 miles on highway easy.Have 63990 miles on. Service expensive but they change everything every time I went, so I hoped it would run forever with always new parts placed in. Rear break burned out; due to excellent engineering I replaced it myself in 15 seconds, bulb costs $.99. But then diesel engine seems to be deal killer. Leaking oil, damaging intake, $2,500 for repair, need to take engine out. 3 months later engine light announced blue urea heater failure, $2,200. Just to read an error on dealer's computer, plug it in computer - like I just want to know whats wrong - $ 150. My friend has S model with same diesel engine and he needs repair and maintenance for $7,000. My impression is that ML bluetec is a great car with excellent ergonomics and logical instrumentation, shift on steering column I love. But seems too expensive to maintain. I paid over $61,000 for new one, cant even tow anything. Mercedes puts small cooling units and if you want to tow ,conversion cooling kit is $4,400. Diesel was made with torque to tow, right? I am disappointed in the "Best or nothing", as it doesn't last no matter how perfectly you maintain it. Maybe is just my diesel engine choice. This is my first and last Mercedes. Im not that rich to pay for luxury service and frequent repairs where cheapest one is 2Gs. I am sure Mercedes has received bad feedback about turbo-diesels overkilled with emission internal devices, but they definitively let us know and asked premium price for engine that is to fail and shot down anytime. 2/28/2019 Required repairs on emission control parts. Expensive. Plastics broke off glove box and sunroof. Scratched from parking in garage. Drives very solid and improved combined MPG to 29, it is a good SUV. 72000 miles. Im not committed to dealers appointments anymore. Changing oil every 5.000 miles. Thats it. Will drive as long as it will let me.
Solid choice SUV with great engine
I purchased this vehicle used in 2015 and have put 60,000 miles on it since. The diesel engine is the best engine I've ever owned for an SUV. It has great acceleration, gets 27 mpg and will tow anything. The two objections are that it's expensive to maintain and the rear suspension is noisy.
ML 350 bluetec
I have had the bluetec ML for about 4 months now. I have logged in about 9000 miles. No problems yet. Ride is excellent especially on highway. I am averaging about 25 mpg on mixed driving.
2013 Mercedes Benz ML350 BlueTec
I've been dealing with my friends ML350 Bluetec.(Single mom of 4 children) I feel obligated to inform anyone who's interested in buying one of these pieces of junk to spend the money on psychiatric visits to help you lose these perverted thoughts of owning one of these..I cant speak for any other MB model but this one, its the only one I've had the unfortunate experience to be involved with. These engines are junk, you'll get 80-90.000 of wonderful miles before the heartache starts, then unless you are a wallstreet banker you wont be able to afford this engine.The emissions controls will absolutely break you. Most of the time the MB dealer will suggest a new engine because they know its a losing battle to try to keep repairing these things to keep them on the road. DO NOT FALL FOR THEIR SUPERIOR ENGINEERING BS! I'll sum it up simply, look in the owners manual for their oil specifications on this engine. ITS NOT EVEN RECOMMENDED FOR DIESEL ENGINES! it was chosen solely for the purpose of increasing fuel mileage, which in theory it will do.The whole time you are using this oil it is clogging up the inside of the engine with CATASTROPHIC effects! Its the beginning of the end from the day that vehicle rolls out of the showroom. I could go on and on with technical information that would blow your mind. I thought I'd limit the mechanic speak to something everyone could understand..... oil changes. There's so much more wrong with the engineering on these diesel engines, we simply don't have the time nor space to list them all. BUY ONE OF THESE SUVs AT YOUR OWN PERIL, YOU'VE BEEN WARNED. If by chance you unwittingly bought one of these (as my friend did) and its not reached the mileage the trouble begins at 80-90,000 miles. Sell it trade it get rid off it even if you have to take a substantial loss on it.Don't think yours will be the exception, you're only kidding yourself. BTW this survey had the lowest limit of one star, this car deserves ZERO stars!!
