Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML450 Hybrid Features & Specs

Overview
$55,790
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
$55,790
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
$55,790
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)476.0/571.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
$55,790
Base engine size3.5 l
Turning circle37.9 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
$55,790
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
$55,790
Lighting Packageyes
Full Leather Seating Packageyes
Premium 2 Packageyes
Premium 1 Packageyes
Accessory Chrome Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
$55,790
8 total speakersyes
Alpine premium brand stereo systemyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
video monitoryes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
DVD playeryes
Comfort & Convenience
$55,790
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
alloy and wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
$55,790
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$55,790
Cargo Tray and Cargo Boxyes
Wood/Leather Multifunction Steering Wheelyes
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Pre-Wiring for Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Heated Rear Seatsyes
Instrumentation
$55,790
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
$55,790
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room58.3 in.
Rear Seats
$55,790
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room58.3 in.
Rear leg room40.0 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
$55,790
Roof Rack Basic Carrier & Storage Bagyes
Trailer Hitchyes
Keyless Goyes
Wheel Locksyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Chrome Door Handle Insertsyes
Brushed Aluminum Running Boards w/Rubber Studsyes
19" Twin 5-Spoke Alloy Wheelyes
Measurements
$55,790
Front track64.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity72.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight5227 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Length188.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height71.5 in.
Wheel base114.7 in.
Width75.2 in.
Rear track64.1 in.
Colors
$55,790
Exterior Colors
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Verde Brook Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Alpine Rain Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Black
  • Diamond White Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Cashmere, leather
  • Ash, leather
  • Cashmere, leatherette
  • Ash, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
$55,790
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
235/65R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$55,790
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
$55,790
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
