Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class Consumer Reviews
Great car
I have been owning my 2008 ml350 since three years, 54000 miles on it. Actually it's an enjoyable suv, smooth, very powerful with a good fuel consumption. I can say that the roads where i have been driving it are bad, but the ML can easily deal with it. No real problem to share and great reability from this car. I really love it and advice it to anyone who is searching for a good and solid suv.
2008 MB ML350
Great SUV, with lots of comforts and toys. Solid road handling, good power. Replaced at 65k miles, in 2015: Front Swaybar Suspension Bushings, Front Upper and Lower control arms bushings. New brakes and new tires with alignment. Check power steering leaks at control head and power steering pump. I recommend no air suspension, as it's one less system to maintain. Update at 115k miles (2019): After 4 years of driving, still solid car, still happy with purchase. New brakes in 2015, brake wear is normal and i'm looking at my 2nd brake job likely within the next year. Tire wear is great, still plenty left on the Pirelli Scorpion Verdes i put on in 2015. Major repair was an AC compressor failure. At around 90k miles. Other repairs are minors: Minor repairs included Rear Hatch Power Lock at 100k miles, Centrifugal Oil Seal and Cam Seals at 115k miles, minor seeping at front right differential.
Very nice
We have one without the airmatic setup .Lightens the weight of the ML and eliminates any potential air springs issues in the future. It has blazing acceleration - when launched, even at part throttle, it can feel like you just got rear ended by a truck that forgot to stop. You'd have to see it to believe what cars it can out accelerate on a regular basis. Has a solid yet comfortable ride. Structure is very solid & tough. Engine & exhaust are tuned to be quiet & relaxed, and so don't be expecting high performance sounds. Has been very reliable so far. It's also a very safe SUV with great crash test results. MPG is actually not bad considering this level of power in an SUV package.
Best SUV ever!
I ordered this car with all available options. Towing my horses on highways and hills is effortless and I have NEVER gotten less than 20mpg. I find the nav system very accurate but data entry is a pain. The Airmatic suspension makes a HUGE difference in the ride and handling quality over lesser-equipped M Class cars. There have been zero defects, so my only expense has been to replace the tires and 3 maintenance stops. An outstanding vehicle made in the USA!
Old Reliable
I have owned this car over 10 years and it has been a pleasure to own. Pretty simple compared to new cars but a very reliable vehicle with many good years left. I would not hesitate to buy one this age with high miles. My wife says it is time to sell. She just wants something new with a little more horsepower! The suspension seemed a little soft after 10 years so I put new Bilstein shocks and springs under it to improve the handling. I had new bearings put in the all wheel drive unit that Mercedes always denied having an issue with. Mercedes fix is a new $4500 unit. You can buy the bearings for about $300 and a mechanic can do the repair in less than a half day. I like the 2008 because it is the 48 state engine without the urea addition that resulted in the run flat tires in 2009.
