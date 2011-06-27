Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz M-Class Consumer Reviews
Reliable family car
Bought it with 35,000 miles and I have just put 37,500 more miles in 4 years. It had brand-new tires and brake-pads when bought and it is just about time to replace them. I have spent about $500 a couple of time extra for repairs (not regular maintenance) and my only complaint would be that I have to keep an eye on the engine oil level. If I drive over 70 miles per hour on a hot day, it will surely burn oil. Other than that I am pleased with this SUV.
Thought it would be better
Great car until it hit 107,000. New power steering pump $1000. Next month emmission air pump $1400. Drove it 4 miles check engine light came on again. Must clean engine vents. Maybe cleaned externaly for $650. If that does not work - $2000+. m selling the car. Lots of little stuff goes wrong.
9 Month Update
This is my 2nd review of this car. I just bought a 24' boat and I'm using the ML320 to pull it. I'm extremely pleased with the towing capacity of this somewhat small SUV. It pulls a 4600lb boat with no problem and I live on a large hill. The low gear is a great feature that works well. We have had no issues with the vehicle and it has been fantastic. I drove it 2200 miles across country without an issue. I noticed the battery comment in a previous review. Be careful - Germans don't like maintenance free batteries so you need to check the water levels in your cells or it will die with no warning. I'm really impressed with the capabilities of this vehicle.
Performance and Style
I bought this car for 12K, it was a one owner. The engine performs great for an SUV. Handling is awesome for a "boxer" style car. Fun to drive plus very safe. I always feel I am in control while driving this auto. I did have to replace a Power steering pump ($625), but I expected to pay more for the service type work. I would strongly recommend this car.
A real man's suv
I've driven several different SUV's and all were not what iIexpected at all, until I drove the battleship of all time. This ML55 AMG will do everything possible to get you from point A to B instantly with no hesitation, but it will cost you a little more in gas than most smaller engines. I am very happy on long trips with it. It's very comfortable and reliable. Drive it and you'll see just what im talking about.
