Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz M-Class Consumer Reviews

15 years with very few problems **UPDATE in 2018 Bob F Deja , 07/30/2017 ML320 4dr SUV AWD 28 of 28 people found this review helpful 15 years of hard city driving in Chicago winters. The exhaust, rear shocks, alternator are still original. I got it with 30k miles, all I did over the 15 years is a rear wheel bearing ($15 on amazon), a cam position sensor ($10, 10 minute fix) front shocks, window controls ($100, 1 hr fix), belt tensioner after 17 years, and the starter went out after 15 years ($150, 1 hr easy fix). That and fluids, belts, oxy sensors. I tow boats, cars with it easily, love it. Most things are an easy fix and easy to get at, the metal quality is superior, always amazed at how easily the bolts come out after so long and so much road salt. Unstoppable in the snow with Michelin LTX tires. ** 2018 update - still have it, still love it, almost 20 years old now. A/C needs a top up every year but still works, original parts. original alternator. Recently replaced the front brake hoses, just because they were old, but they were still in amazing shape, brake lines broke loose with a little penetrant, amazing with 19 years in chicago winters and salt. Went to rebuild the calipers with new seals but they didn't need them, original orange viton dust seals and square piston seal were fine. Pistons were made of some kind of thermal fibercompound, no corrosion, no problems. I have no reason to replace this car, except the body is starting to rust, but starts every time. May keep it another 20 at this point. Last year I thought it was done, oil was all over the undercarriage, thought the rear seal was gone. Turned out to be a failed oring type gasket for a square cover on the front of the engine, 10 bucks at the dealer, easy fix. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

No regrets! palm coast , 03/28/2010 22 of 22 people found this review helpful After 7 years owning this Benz, I considered buying another car, but have doubts that anything could be as reliable, good looking and fun to drive as this one. If and when the day comes that I do buy another car, I'm sure it will be a Mercedes SUV. Report Abuse

2000 ML430 Adam Campbell , 10/03/2015 ML430 4dr SUV AWD 21 of 21 people found this review helpful Car is a pleasure to drive. Purchased with 76k. ABS pump, ebay 46.00,mechanic 1000-1400 , ps rack 650.00 mechanic 1500.00, front pads, sunroof issues, catilytic converter broke in two, had it tig welded .overall very happy but I am fairly skilled DIY, don't buy if you are relying on dealer or mechanic to fix your maint. issues . Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Not bad at all! coolman , 05/10/2010 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I have owned this car for 10 years now and i am still trusting it. It had some minor problem but so has every car. The only problem is the interior parts are not very durable. Little things like the door panel, handle, seat panel etc. Otherwise, it is a very reliable car. In fact, it is more reliable than my newer BMW 7 series. I will get another Benz because of the reliable engine and trans and the comfort, not sure if it will be an SUV but might consider the E class. the m class is pretty worth it for the price and re sell is not bad at all. Report Abuse